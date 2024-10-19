F2 Champion And Former IndyCar Driver Lands WEC Test with Peugeot
Theo Pourchaire has been granted a valuable opportunity to drive a sportscar prototype by Peugeot in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) rookie test. Set to take place on November 3, 2024, at Bahrain International Circuit, this test represents a new direction in Pourchaire's career as he ventures into endurance racing for the first time.
The rookie test follows the closing of the WEC season, traditionally offering five hours of practice to familiarize the participants with the intricacies of the powerful Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar.
At just 20 years old, the French driver has already amassed significant experience across multiple racing disciplines. He began his journey by clinching multiple F4 titles and finishing as the runner-up in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2020 before conquering the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2023. His brief stints in Team Impul's Super Formula and a short engagement with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar add to his experience.
However, despite his credentials, obtaining a spot within Peugeot’s Hypercar division for the immediate future remains elusive for Pourchaire. The team’s lineup is secured through 2025, with experienced drivers such as Malthe Jakobsen taking center stage following impressive showings during previous rookie tests.
Peugeot’s technical director, Olivier Jansonnie, reiterated the value these tests bring, commenting, as reported by Motorsport.com:
"For Team Peugeot TotalEnergies, these Rookie Tests in Bahrain bring a fresh perspective, even though reconditioning the cars after the race requires a lot of work from the entire team.
"It is always very motivating and rewarding to see young drivers arrive with wide eyes, discovering the team, the car, etc."
"We selected two different profiles. Theo is single-seater-oriented with an already impressive track record and is recognised as one of the single-seater hopefuls.
"Clement has more endurance experience with notable results in ELMS, particularly a second place in LMP2 at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans. His statistics in this discipline impressed us. I think it's an interesting combination.
"They will be guided by and Malthe Jakobsen, who also went through this process before being appointed full-time next season. It is always very interesting for us to get technical feedback from fresh perspectives."
Pourchaire commented on the upcoming test:
“I am very happy to be able to drive the 9X8 with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies in Bahrain. It will be a new experience for me as it will be the first time I have driven an endurance car, which is almost a completely different sport compared to what I have been used to.
“I’m excited to discover the FIA World Endurance Championship. I think it’s a dream for every driver to compete in this championship one day, especially at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is the greatest race in the world. Having this first experience in endurance racing is fantastic, and I’m looking forward to returning to Bahrain, a circuit I particularly love. It’s a great track and with a very powerful car, it will be an amazing opportunity.”