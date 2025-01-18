Brentford 0-2 Liverpool | Premier League - Player Ratings | Nunez Late Double Secures Points For Slot's Reds
A late Darwin Nunez double gave Liverpool the three points in the Premier League against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.
Arne Slot's team had dominated the match but found themselves frustrated by a resolute Bees performance going into injury time.
The Uruguayan then stepped up in the 91st minute to turn in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross and then finished well three minutes later when played in by another substitute, Harvey Elliott to make it 2-0.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Alisson Becker - 7
This was another quiet match for the Brazilian who was a spectator for large parts of the game. Did what he had to when called upon.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8
After receiving a lot of criticism of late, the 26-year-old kept driving the team forward when it didn't look like it was going to be their day. Popped up late on in the Brentford box to pick out Nunez for the first goal.
Ibrahima Konate - 7
Signs he is returning to the form he displayed pre-injury. Was fast and physical when required against a pacy Bees attack.
Virgil van Dijk - 8
Another performance that oozed class. Recovered brilliantly when Bryan Mbeumo slipped past him in the first half and was cool under pressure to clear a dangerous cross from the left late on when the scoreline was still 0-0.
Kostas Tsimikas - 6
This is rapidly becoming a problem position for Slot. The Greek international wasn't convincing defensively and was booked early on for a foul on Mbeumo which left him unable to make another tackle. Set-piece delivery was not at his usual level. Subbed.
Ryan Gravenberch - 8
After a quiet first half hour where he struggled to get in the game, his influence increased for the final hour. Was everywhere in midfield during the second half helping to drive the Reds forward.
Alexis Mac Allister - 7
A sublime turn in the first half from the Argentine when he played Mohamed Salah through showed the confidence he is playing with at the moment. Pushed and probed as he tried to find an opening for his team. Subbed.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 7
Liverpool's most threatening player in the opening 45 minutes and was unlucky not to score when his long-range shot thumped against the crossbar. Faded after the break. Subbed.
Mohamed Salah - 6
Another game where not much went the way of the Egyptian in and around goal. Continued to try and find his teammates behind the Brentford defence, and Cody Gakpo should have done better when Salah found him with only Mark Flekken to beat in the first half.
Luis Diaz - 5
The Colombian appears to be struggling to re-create the form from the early games he played in the number nine role. Should have done better a couple of times in front of goal. May benefit from a spell back on the left. Subbed.
Cody Gakpo - 6
This was another fairly flat performance from the 25-year-old. Should have scored when found by Salah in the first half and not much else of note. Subbed.
Substitutes
Andy Robertson - 6
A good early cross after his introduction for Nunez but not much else offensively. Was still caught out a couple of times at the back post defensively.
Darwin Nunez - 9
This feels like a big moment for a player who has been struggling for form and has recently been linked with a move to Saudi. His two neat finishes could be huge in the title race and hopefully will be the catalyst for him to find his form in front of goal.
Could have been sent off for a second yellow card after a foul on Nathan Collins.
Curtis Jones - 6
Helped keep the ball in and around the Brentford box as Liverpool pushed for a late winner but didn't carry a great deal of threat.
Harvey Elliott - 8
The England under-21 international has been frustrated by a lack of football this season and is another who has been linked with a move away.
Showed his class and what he can do as a late substitute to find Alexander-Arnold in the box to cross for Nunez for the first goal before playing in the striker for his second.
Federico Chiesa - n/a
Nice to see him back on the pitch in a Premier League match and played his part in the second goal.