Fulham Set To Be Missing Five Players For Premier League Clash With Liverpool As Marco Silva Reveals Defensive Woes
Fulham will be without five key players for their trip to Anfield to face Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.
The Reds come into the clash with a four-point cushion over second-placed Chelsea and six clear of Arsenal, although Arne Slot's team have a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was postponed last week.
The West London club impressed in their 1-1 draw with the Gunners at Craven Cottage on Sunday, but Marco Silva confirmed (via Fulham FC) at his pre-match press conference that he will be without five players for the trip to Anfield.
Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey will miss the clash due to suspension, and Silva also confirmed that Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson are still out with their respective injuries.
“Difficult to have a really precise time in this situation. I believe that Joachim probably is going to be the closest one.
“[Harrison] Reed, we have to see, step by step. [Reiss] Nelson is going to be longer. Difficult to say when he's going to be back, but probably around 10 weeks he’s going to be out, for sure.”
The absence of Silva's first-choice centre-back pairing leaves Fulham's manager with a major headache ahead of the match, with Jorge Cuenca likely to be called in to partner Issa Diop.