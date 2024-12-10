Girona v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool are in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday as they travel to Spain to face Girona, and details of the confirmed lineups will appear here approximately 75 minutes before kick-off.
The Reds come into the encounter top of the table with five wins from their opening five matches and within touching distance of automatic qualification for the last 16 of this year's revised competition.
Girona have struggled in Europe's premier competition and have just three points from their five matches and currently occupy 30th position in the 36-team table.
The hosts will, therefore, be desperate for a victory to give themselves a chance of qualification to the last 32 when the two teams take to the field.
Arne Slot can welcome back Alisson Becker into the Liverpool squad after the keeper returned to full training on Monday after over two months out with a hamstring injury.
The Dutchman will still be without Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota for the trip to Spain and has called up youngsters James Norris and James McConnell to the travelling 19-man squad.
Details of our predicted Liverpool XI can be found HERE.
Details of how to watch on TV or via live stream can be found HERE.