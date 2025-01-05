Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United | Premier League - Player Ratings | Man U Rain On Reds Title Momentum
Liverpool failed to capitalize on their first-half chances, and Manchester United couldn’t convert from the few counterattacks they mustered.
A frantic second half saw Liverpool come from behind after a 52nd-minute goal from Lisandro Martínez.
Cody Gakpo scored a brilliant leveler, and Mohamed Salah converted from the penalty spot, but Amad Diallo spoiled the party at Anfield with an 80th-minute equalizer.
Liverpool Player Ratings:
Alisson Becker - 5.5
Alisson coped well with the physicality of Manchester United’s corners and couldn’t do much for the first goal. He was slow to react for Diallo’s equalizer, but it would be harsh to blame him for conceding.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4
Alexander-Arnold’s focus seemed to be elsewhere. His typically profound passing ability was nowhere to be seen against United, and his needless giveaway for the Red Devils’ first goal summed up the Liverpudlian’s contribution to the game. Hooked at the 86th minute.
Ibrahima Konaté - 5
Liverpool supporters would have been buoyed to see the Frenchman back in the starting XI, but his lack of recent game time showed for the second goal when he looked leggy attempting to close down Alejandro Garnacho’s cross to Diallo.
Virgil van Dijk - 6
The Dutch captain’s performance included crucial last-ditch blocks and almost finding the winning goal from a corner. He’ll be disappointed in those around him and disappointed he couldn’t marshal composure in the defense when it was sorely needed.
Andrew Robertson - 4.5
The Scotsman offered some support in attack, but his energy levels dropped as the game continued. He couldn’t stop Diallo’s goal and looked dead on his feet when he gave the ball away for Liverpool’s last chance in stoppage time.
Ryan Gravenberch - 6
Liverpool’s holding midfielder had many bright moments in the game. His turns in midfield helped the transition for the Reds’ attacks, and he saw a brilliant effort go just wide in the first half.
Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5
Mac Allister was Liverpool’s best player on the pitch. His passing was excellent, and he put in some crunching tackles. The Argentine put in Cody Gakpo for Liverpool’s first goal, and his header off Matthijs de Ligt won the penalty for the go-ahead goal.
Curtis Jones - 4.5
Liverpool’s other local lad in the starting XI didn’t affect the game in the time he was on the pitch. Came off in the 60th minute.
Cody Gakpo - 6.5
The Dutch winger has been in fine scoring form for the Reds. He continued this run with a brilliantly taking equalizer that was the catalyst for the momentum shift back to Liverpool.
Luis Díaz - 5
Díaz wasn’t able to affect the game as the spearhead of Liverpool’s attack. Came off with Jones in the 60th minute.
Mohamed Salah - 6
The Egyptian King converted what looked to be the winning goal for Liverpool, but he found it hard to sprinkle his magic into the game otherwise.
Substitutes:
Diogo Jota - 5.5
Liverpool were looking for another inspired performance from their go-to goal scorer. Despite a few chances, Jota couldn’t recapture the magic from Fulham.
Darwin Núñez - 4.5
Núñez came on in the 60th minute alongside Jota, but after winning a free kick for the Reds, the Uruguayan failed to help the team. Reckless yellow on de Ligt.
Harvey Elliott & Conor Bradley - N/A
Both came on in the 86th minute. Both had one or two bright moments, including a nutmeg and a near post shot from Bradley.