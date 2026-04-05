Transfer News, Rumors: Fernandes Names Man Utd Successor; Vinicius Jr Eyes Premier League Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mateus Fernandes has been in fine form for West Ham. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes has supposedly chosen West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes as his ideal successor at Manchester United. Intriguingly, the Red Devils don’t consider the Portuguese midfielder to be their “primary target.” (Source: The Mirror)

Liverpool are ready to offload four players this summer: Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa. (Source: The Sun)

Chiesa could return to Serie A and has been floated as a potential makeweight in a swap deal for Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is valued at $69.2 million (£52.4 million, €60 million). (Source: InterLive)

Newcastle United are so reluctant to lose Anthony Gordon to Arsenal that they have slapped a $109.5 million (£82.9 million, €95 million) price tag on the head of the floppy-haired forward. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool and Manchester United are closely monitoring the future of Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson. The Wales international is set to become a free agent this summer and has already been singled out by Roberto De Zerbi as an ideal signing for Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

RB Leipzig are the latest club to find themselves linked with a move for Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, who appears destined for a summer exit. (Source: Fussball Daten)

Arsenal, in turn, are expected to make a “formal offer” for Bayer Leverkusen’s center forward Christian Kofane who has been publicly valued by his agent at $115.3 million (£87.3 million, €100 million). (Source: CFBayern Insider)

Manchester United are plotting a summer fire sale of their own to raise as much as $132.1 million (£100 million) by selling Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, André Onana, Rasmus Højlund and Marcus Rashford. (Source: The Sun)

Newcastle are among the clubs chasing Man Utd midfielder Ugarte. Juventus are thought to be leading the race for a player also admired by Aston Villa and Galatasaray who is valued at $46.1 million (£34.9 million, €40 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Faced with the increasing possibility of losing Alessandro Bastoni to Barcelona, Inter have lined up Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori as his ideal replacement. Juventus are also sniffing around the Italy international. (Source: Football Transfers)

Interest in Calafiori is not exclusive to Inter. Barcelona are also mulling over a move for the versatile Arsenal defender who can play at left back, in the middle of the rearguard or even step into midfield. (Source: El Nacional)

Inter have also been tipped to make a move for Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario this summer. The divisive shot-stopper is viewed as a cut-price addition at just $23.1 million (£17.5 million, €20 million). (Source: Calciomercato)

La Liga

Rodri has spoken about his Manchester City future. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior’s representatives have reportedly reached out to Manchester United among a glut of rival Premier League clubs to lay the foundations for a potential Real Madrid exit in the summer after negotiations over a contract renewal have once again stalled. Chelsea have also been alerted to an intriguing possibility. (Source: TEAMtalk)

At an intriguing stage of negotiations, Barcelona have insisted that they will not veer above €50 million) for the acquisition of Julián Alvarez. Atlético Madrid are thought to be demanding more than twice that sum. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United fullback Diogo Dalot is on Real Madrid’s shortlist of right back targets to replace the long-serving and outgoing Dani Carvajal this summer. Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanišić has also been linked. (Source: Fussball Daten)

Ronald Araújo’s future is expected to lie away from Barcelona but the club are still anxiously awaiting any concrete offers for their mercurial defender. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are described as “increasingly confident” that a deal for Manchester City’s star midfielder Rodri can be secured this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Achraf Hakimi has been accused of using rumored interest from Real Madrid to boost his negotiating power with Paris Saint-Germain in the pursuit of a contract on improved terms. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS