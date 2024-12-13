Liverpool Players Available For Premier League Clash With Fulham
Liverpool take on Fulham at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League, hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the table.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Gives Glowing Verdict On Darwin Nunez Despite Lack Of Goals This Season
The Reds are four points clear of second-placed Chelsea heading into the clash with Marco Silva's team. They also have a game in hand after last weekend's Merseyside derby was postponed.
Arne Slot was boosted by Alisson Becker's return midweek, and two more players who have already missed significant football this season could return on Saturday.
Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are both back in full training, and Slot confirmed (via Liverpoolfc.com) in his pre-match press conference that the pair are in contention to return to Liverpool's squad for the visit of the West London club.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool ‘One of Several’ Clubs ‘Closely’ Monitoring Brighton’s Joao Pedro Ahead of Transfer Window
“We have one training session to go. Federico missed quite a lot for a long time. He was ill last week, so we have to wait and see how he is exactly doing.
“But maybe Diogo is in the squad and maybe Federico as well, but that depends a bit on the numbers we have and also how he recovered from his illness.”
The timing of the duo's return could not have come at a better time for Slot and Liverpool with such a busy fixture schedule in front of them.
Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas all remain on the sidelines, however, whilst Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match ban.
Available Liverpool Squad
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Viteszlav Jaros
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, James Norris
READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Mohamed Salah’s Contracts
Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell
Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota