Liverpool v Manchester United Team News | Premier League | Double Boost For Slot
Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Arne Slot's team come into the weekend six points clear of second-placed Arsenal but with a game in hand and with the Gunners facing a tricky trip to Brighton on Saturday evening.
Ruben Amorim's United are in the middle of a torrid run and find themselves down in 14th after three successive defeats.
Liverpool Team News
Slot was boosted on Friday with the return to full training of defenders Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate.
Both have been missing since the Champions League victory over Real Madrid at the end of November and should be available for the clash with the Red Devils, though neither are likely to start.
Joe Gomez will be missing after he picked up a hamstring injury in the stunning 5-0 win over West Ham last week, and the Reds Head Coach confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the England international will be missing for several weeks.
Dominik Szoboszlai will return after serving a one-match ban in the victory over the Hammers.
Manchester United Team News
Captain Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte will both return after they served a one-match ban in midweek.
Marcus Rashford is ill and is likely to miss the short trip down the M62 and is joined on the sidelines by Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof who are all injured.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday.