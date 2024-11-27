Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League | Player Ratings
Liverpool stormed back to the top of the UEFA Champions League table with a fantastic 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.
The Reds took the lead in the 52nd minute when Alexis Mac Allister placed a low shot past Thibaut Courtois after a one-two with Conor Bradley.
Caoimhin Kelleher then saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappe after Andy Robertson fouled Lucas Vazquez to keep Arne Slot's team in front.
It was then Liverpool's turn to miss from the spot after Mohamed Salah was brought down by Ferland Mendy. The Egyptian picked himself up to miscue his penalty off the outside of the post.
The game was effectively over in the 76th minute, however, when substitute Cody Gakpo headed past Courtois from a Robertson cross as Slot's men go marching on.
Player Ratings
Caoimhin Kelleher - 8
Had nothing to do for an hour but kept his concentration to show his class once again with the save from the Mbappe penalty. Made two more good saves late on. Has excelled in the absence of Alisson Becker.
Conor Bradley - 9
The youngster's biggest test to date, and he passed it with flying colours. Flew into a tackle with Mbappe in the first half and looked to be on the front foot at all times defensively. A constant threat going forward and created the first goal but worryingly left the pitch with what seemed like a hamstring issue. Subbed.
Ibrahima Konate - 8
Snuffed out any threat with another powerful defensive display, continuing his fine form since the start of the season. Took a heavy knock at the end, which will be a concern for Slot.
Virgil van Dijk - 8
Organised the defence and glided through another 90 minutes, helping his team to a clean sheet.
Andy Robertson - 7
The Scotland captain was much more like his old self going forward but was hesitant a couple of times defensively before giving the penalty away.
Ryan Gravenberch - 8
Picked up an early booking but managed the game brilliantly after that, thwarting the threat of Jude Bellingham at every opportunity, not giving the 21-year-old any space whatsoever.
Alexis Mac Allister - 9
His best performance of the season. Ticked over nicely in the opening 45 minutes and ran the game second-half, chipping in with the all-important first goal.
Curtis Jones - 8
Another excellent performance from the England international. Retained the ball well in the first half but, after the interval, caused all sorts of problems in the final third as he used the ball much quicker to great effect. Subbed.
Mohamed Salah - 7
Great play to win the penalty and then an uncharacteristic miss from the spot. He will play better but is a threat from minute one to 90.
Darwin Nunez - 8
The Uruguayan was another to pick up an early booking and manage himself well after. His link-up play was as good as it's been this season, and he was unlucky not to score on more than one occasion. Subbed.
Luis Diaz - 7
A frustrating first half for the 27-year-old, but he came alive after the break, especially when he moved to the centre. Did not stop running.
Subs
Cody Gakpo - 7
An impressive display off the bench. Full of running and scored the critical second goal.