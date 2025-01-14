Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool | Premier League - Player Ratings | Reds Battle Back For A Point
Liverpool picked up a point on the road as they drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City ground in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Forest scored with their first attack when Chris Wood finished clinically from Anthony Elanga's through ball in the eighth minute after Liverpool had lost the ball in midfield.
The Reds improved after the break and Diogo Jota scored with his first touch as he headed home a corner from another substitute, Kostas Tsimikas in the 66th minute.
Arne Slot's team pressed for a winner but were denied by poor finishing and heroics in the Forest goal from Matz Sels.
Liverpool Player Ratings
Alisson Becker - 6
The Brazilian was a spectator for most of the evening but maybe was a little slow to react to Wood's strike on goal which gave Forest the lead.
Alexander-Arnold - 7
His influence on the game grew in the second half as he started to get on the ball and dictate play. Defended well on occasions against Callum Hudson-Odoi but was also found wanting a couple of times against the 24-year-old and Elanga late on as Liverpool chased the victory.
Ibrahima Konate - 6
His loose header led to some poor defensive play from Liverpool for Wood's goal but was solid defensively after that. Strode forward on occasions with the ball before being subbed as Slot tried to get his team back in the game.
Virgil van Dijk - 7
The Reds skipper helped deal with aerial balls from set pieces into the box and spent a lot of time on the ball trying to start attacks for his team. Largely untroubled.
Andy Robertson - 6
He is still not performing at the levels he has set previously and Liverpool were more effective down the left when Tsimikas came on. Subbed.
Ryan Gravenberch - 7
The Dutchman has looked tired of late and wasn't at his dominant best in midfield. Did well as a makeshift centre-back and was another to improve as the match progressed and he found himself on the ball more.
Alexis Mac Allister - 7
Liverpool start to purr when they can get the 26-year-old in the game and they struggled to do that in the opening 45 minutes. After the break, he started to get more involved around the Forest box, picking out some decisive passes that on another day may have led to a goal.
Dominik Szoboszlai - 8
It was a real struggle for the midfielder to find space in the first half as Liverpool failed to assert themselves in the game with their poor use of the ball.
He was the difference maker after the break, however, and was always available to receive the ball in between the lines and link play which led to several threatening situations.
Mohamed Salah - 6
An off night for the Egyptian who found himself wanting in front of goal on several occasions. A rare blank for the forward this season.
Luis Diaz - 5
A frustrating night for the makeshift number nine who struggled to have any positive impact on the match. Subbed.
Cody Gakpo - 6
Another who was unable to replicate his recent good form. Improved after the changes and went close with a long-range strike late on.
Substitutes
Kostas Tsimikas - 7
Made an instant impact off the bench with the quality of his set-piece delivery. Will be hoping for a start against Brentford at the weekend.
Diogo Jota - 8
The Portuguese added another important goal to his Liverpool collection with his header, 22 seconds after entering the pitch.
Was the best of Liverpool's front players and on another night, without the brilliance of Sels could have had a hat trick.
Curtis Jones - 6
Didn't do much wrong but held on to the ball for too long when slick, intricate play was what was needed as they pressed for a winner.