Nottingham Forest v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Reds Lineup - Slot Expected To Ring The Changes Again
Liverpool will face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday in a huge clash between two of the Premier League's top three teams.
The Reds travel to the City Ground six points clear of Arsenal in second and with Nuno Espírito Santo's in-form team in third, level on points with the Gunners, who face Tottenham at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Arne Slot was able to freshen up his lineup and rest a number of key players for Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
The Dutchman is expected to make wholesale changes again as he reverts to something near to his strongest XI for the visit to the Midlands with only Darwin Nunez (suspended) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) missing.
Alisson Becker will return in goal at the expense of Caoimhin Kelleher and Ibrahima Konate is likely to pair Virgil van Dijk in defence.
At full-back, there are big decisions to be made with Conor Bradley pressing Trent Alexander-Arnold for a start at right-back and Kostas Tsimikas having impressed since his recall putting Andy Robertson's place in doubt.
In midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to return after getting 45 minutes under his belt against Accrington even though Curtis Jones was also given a rest against the League Two outfit.
In attack, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are all likely to start after missing out at the weekend although Diogo Jota is fit and pushing for a recall after his goal on Saturday.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai;
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo