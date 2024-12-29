Watch: Liverpool Smash West Ham, Mohamed Salah Shines Again, Trent Alexander-Arnold Shushes Contract Talks
Liverpool travelled to West Ham United on Sunday with the key aim to continue their impressive performances and bring three points back to Merseyside. It could not have gone much better.
Luis Diaz netted for the Reds on the half hour mark, having earned a rest on Boxing Day, before Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah scored before half time give Arne Slot's side a comfortable three-goal cushion.
And it was all dominant from there for Liverpool, as strikes from both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota sealed an ecstatic 5-0 win to pile misery on their 13th place opponents. It was Salah who earned the Man of the Match award following his goal and two assists.
Sunday's game rounds off an outstanding year for Slot, having only lost one game in all competitions (including his time at Feyenoord) which came against currently second-placed Nottingham Forest.
Liverpool host Manchester United, the side below West Ham in the Premier League, on Sunday and Slot will be concerned with Joe Gomez being substituted in the first half due to a hasmtring injury. However, Ibrahima Konate could potentially return in time to face the club's bitter rivals.
