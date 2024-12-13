Where To Watch: Liverpool v Fulham - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool take on Marco Silva's Fulham at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League.
The Reds come into the clash four points clear of second-placed Chelsea and six clear of Arsenal in third, with Arne Slot's team having a game in hand over their rivals after the Merseyside derby was postponed last weekend.
Fulham have also started the season well and find themselves in 10th place with 23 points from their 15 matches and above the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 3 PM and will not be shown on live TV but can be listened to on Radio 5 Live.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Peacock, and it will be live from 10:00 AM ET and 9:00 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 2:00 AM AEDT on Sunday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT4, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 4:00 PM.