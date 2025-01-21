Liverpool FC ON SI

Where To Watch: Liverpool v Lille - Live Stream, TV Channels - UEFA Champions League

All the key details on how to watch the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Lille on Tuesday

Neil Andrew

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool FC
Anfield Stadium, Liverpool FC / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool will play Lille at Anfield on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League, in their penultimate league phase match.

READ MORE: Liverpool Monitoring Borussia Dortmund Winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - Fabrizio Romano

Arne Slot's team have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition with six victories from their six matches so far, avoiding a two-legged play-off for teams that finish between ninth and 24th.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot hugs Luis Diaz of Liverpool at full time
Liverpool manager Arne Slot hugs Luis Diaz of Liverpool at full time following his hattrick / IMAGO / Action Plus

Another victory for the Reds against the Ligue 1 outfit will ensure that they finish in the top two, with the most favourable draw when the competition is reduced to just 16 teams.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez Transfer Latest: No Offers Received From Saudi Pro League For Liverpool's Two-Goal Hero

Where To Watch/Live Stream

UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 8:00 PM and will shown on Amazon Prime Video.

USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Paramount+, and it will be live from 3:00 PM ET and 2:00 PM CDT.

Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Stan Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Liverpool Consider Transfer Move For Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo - Interest From Arsenal & Newcastle - Price Revealed

Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00 PM.

Published
Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

Home/Matchday