Where To Watch: Liverpool v Lille - Live Stream, TV Channels - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool will play Lille at Anfield on Tuesday evening in the UEFA Champions League, in their penultimate league phase match.
Arne Slot's team have already qualified for the last 16 of the competition with six victories from their six matches so far, avoiding a two-legged play-off for teams that finish between ninth and 24th.
Another victory for the Reds against the Ligue 1 outfit will ensure that they finish in the top two, with the most favourable draw when the competition is reduced to just 16 teams.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at Anfield kicks off live in the UK at 8:00 PM and will shown on Amazon Prime Video.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Paramount+, and it will be live from 3:00 PM ET and 2:00 PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Stan Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Wednesday.
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00 PM.