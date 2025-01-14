Where To Watch: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool travel to The City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in a huge Premier League encounter on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Liverpool Consider Offering Forward In Swap Deal For Bournemouth Winger Antoine Semenyo
Arne Slot's team come into the encounter six points clear of Forest who are sitting in a very healthy third position in the table and level on points with second-placed Arsenal with 40 points from 20 matches.
A victory for Liverpool would therefore be huge as they try and apply maximum pressure on their rivals in their quest for another title.
READ MORE: Liverpool Commence Transfer Talks With FC Nürnberg Over Striker Stefanos Tzimas - Price Revealed
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game kicks off live in the UK at 8 PM and will shown on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and Discovery +.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com and fuboTV, and it will be live from 3:00 PM ET and 2:00 PM CDT.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano Provides Fresh Update On Liverpool's Pursuit Of Napoli Talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Wednesday.
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9 PM.