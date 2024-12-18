Where To Watch: Southampton v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - EFL Cup
Liverpool face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in an EFL Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday evening
Arne Slot is expected to ring the changes as his team bids to reach the semi-finals of the competition they won so brilliantly in February.
Southampton will be playing their first match since Russell Martin was sacked, and interim manager Simon Rusk takes charge as the Saints look to recover from their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game at St Mary's kicks off live in the UK at 8 PM and will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+.
USA: Fans in the US can watch the game on Paramount+. It will be live from 3:00 PM ET to 2:00 PM CDT.
Australia: The Australian Reds can watch the match on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect on Thursday at 7:00 AM AEDT.
Nigeria: The game will start at 9:00 PM and will be available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, the StarTimes app, and DStv Now.