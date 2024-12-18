Where To Watch: Southampton v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - EFL Cup

Liverpool FC ON SI

All the key details on how to watch the EFL Cup quarter-final clash between Southampton and Liverpool on Wednesday

Neil Andrew

St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
Liverpool face Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in an EFL Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday evening

Arne Slot is expected to ring the changes as his team bids to reach the semi-finals of the competition they won so brilliantly in February.

Premier League Liverpool manager Arne Slot is present during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City a
Southampton will be playing their first match since Russell Martin was sacked, and interim manager Simon Rusk takes charge as the Saints look to recover from their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Where To Watch/Live Stream

UK & Ireland: The game at St Mary's kicks off live in the UK at 8 PM and will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+.

USA: Fans in the US can watch the game on Paramount+. It will be live from 3:00 PM ET to 2:00 PM CDT.

Australia: The Australian Reds can watch the match on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect on Thursday at 7:00 AM AEDT.

Nigeria: The game will start at 9:00 PM and will be available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, the StarTimes app, and DStv Now.

