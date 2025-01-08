Where To Watch: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Carabao Cup
Liverpool travel to North London on Wednesday to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.
Arne Slot's team will be looking to take an advantage back to Anfield for the second leg that will take place on Thursday 6th February with the winners taking on either Arsenal or Newcastle United in the final at Wembley on the 16th March.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game in North London kicks off live in the UK at 8:00 PM and will shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Now TV.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on Paramount+, and it will be live from 3:00 PM ET to 2:00 PM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 7:00 AM AEDT on Thursday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2, StarTimes Sports Premium, the StarTimes app, Sporty TV and DStv Now, and the match will start at 9:00 PM.