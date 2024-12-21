Where To Watch: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Liverpool travel to North London on Sunday to face Tottenham Hotspur in a huge Premier League clash.
The Reds currently top the table, two points clear of Chelsea in second place, but with a game in hand. The Blues will take to the field on Sunday ahead of Arne Slot's team when they face Everton at Goodison Park.
Ange Postecoglou's team have been inconsistent since the start of the campaign, capable of brilliance but also showing a knack for conceding too many chances.
They currently find themselves in 10th position with 23 points from their 16 matches.
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game in North London kicks off live in the UK at 4:30 PM and will shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Now TV.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com and fuboTV, and it will be live from 11:30 AM ET to 10:30 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 3:30 AM AEDT on Monday,
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 5:30 PM.