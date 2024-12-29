Where To Watch: West Ham v Liverpool - Live Stream, TV Channels | Premier League
Liverpool travel to the London Stadium on Sunday hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on West Ham.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Believes His Time At Liverpool Has ‘Come To An End’
Arne Slot's team come into the fixture six points clear of second-placed Arsenal, with the Gunners not in action until New Year's Day when they make the short trip to Brentford.
The Reds will, therefore, be hoping to finish 2024 in style when they take on Julen Lopetegui's Hammers, who have improved over recent weeks.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano Claims La Liga Player Is A ‘Dream’ Target For Liverpool, Manchester City, And Arsenal
Where To Watch/Live Stream
UK & Ireland: The game kicks off live in the UK at 5:15 PM and will shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Now TV.
USA: Fans in the US can find the game on the USA Network, the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com and fuboTV, and it will be live from 12:15 PM ET to 11:15 AM CDT.
Australia: Australian Reds can watch the match on Optus Sport at 4:15 AM AEDT on Monday.
READ MORE: Liverpool, Manchester City, Inter Milan & AC Milan Interested In Serie A Midfielder, January Transfer Fee Revealed
Nigeria: For fans in Nigeria, the game is available on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, and DStv Now, and the match will start at 6:15 PM.