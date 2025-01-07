Liverpool FC ON SI

Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Carabao Cup Clash With Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool midfielder is a doubt for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Tottenham

Liverpool travel to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. The Reds head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Manchester United over the weekend at Anfield.

Liverpool
Arne Slot's side failed to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, however they have a game in hand. Liverpool are currently six points above second-placed Arsenal who also dropped points at Brighton.

Tottenham, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at home despite taking an early lead through Dominic Solanke. Spurs are without a win in four league matches, and have only won one of their last eight home games in all competitions.

That was ​in the Carabao Cup ​w​hen they beat Manchester United 4-3. Ange Postecoglou's side are currently going through an injury crisis with Guglielmo Vicario still recovering from a broken ankle.

Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with his manager Ange Postecoglou
Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven, and Cristian Romero all remain sidelined and will miss the game against the league leaders who have precious few injuries considering the number of games they are playing.

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley both returned from injury to feature against Manchester United, however, Dominik Szoboszlai missed out due to illness. Joe Gomez has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the 5-0 win at West Ham United.

Ibrahima Konate
Arne Slot, speaking at his pre-match conference on Tuesday morning, provided an update on the fitness of Szoboszlai ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Asked if he was expecting to have the midfielder available for the trip to Spurs, Slot said: "Yesterday he wasn't in yet. If he's in today, I would doubt if he's available to start the game. But hopefully he's in today. Yesterday he wasn't."

Dominik Szoboszlai
He added: "Almost all of them are fit. "That is quite special at this point in the season. I will highlight they show up every three days. I said there are many considerations you make before you make a line-up.

"We might play a few players that haven't played all the games and a few players that have played all the games. Today is the first time we train since United. Let's see."

