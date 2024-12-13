Exclusive: Liverpool Monitoring Centre-Back Market Ahead of January Transfer Window - Fabrizio Romano
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are monitoring the market to sign a centre-back ahead of the January transfer window following the uncertainty surrounding captain Virgil van Dijk.
Van Dijk is arguably the best defender in the world but his future remains up in the air with just a few months remaining on his contract which expires at the end of the current season. He reportedly turned down Liverpool's first offer as it fell short of his expectations even though he had previously expressed his desire to remain with the club.
With January looming, Van Dijk will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs. The 33-year-old has now been offered a fresh deal and negotiations are still ongoing. It is believed that an agreement will be reached soon otherwise he could potentially join Mohammed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving the club.
New faces might also be set to arrive over the coming weeks as Arne Slot looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season. One area which could be strengthened is the defence in January.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Romano said: "Liverpool keep monitoring centre backs on the European market because they could cover that position in 2025, more likely to be summer than January but we should keep that open."
A host of defenders have been linked with a move to Liverpool but the club's priority will be to keep hold of Van Dijk who has been integral to the club's success since joining them from Southampton in January 2018.
The Netherlands skipper has helped the Reds win several titles including the Premier League and the Champions League in 2020 and 2019 respectively.
Liverpool have also cliched the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Community Shield during his time at the club. He has been ever-present for Slot's side this season, starting all 20 games in both the Premier League and Champions League.
Liverpool take on Fulham in the league on Saturday afternoon as they look to strengthen their lead at the summit of the standings.
