'Liverpool Is My Club' - Harvey Elliott Reacts To Exit Rumours Amid Brighton & Dortmund Interest
Harvey Elliott has opened up on transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Liverpool in the January transfer window. Elliott was sidelined for more than two months with a broken foot back in September last year.
The 21-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game this season after becoming a key figure for the Reds towards the end of Jurgen Klopp's tenure. He helped the club beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the Carabao Cup last term.
Since Arne Slot replaced Klopp in the summer, the England U-21 international has struggled for regular game time, making only 11 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League leaders.
Elliot has started just two games against Southampton in the Carabao Cup last month and the 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup at Anfield. He climbed off the bench over the weekend to help the Reds secure a 2-0 at Brentford.
Brighton & Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with a move for Elliott, but the midfielder claims he wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.
"Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team," Elliott said, quoted by The Athletic.
"I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.
“It’s just friendly conversations: ‘Is there anything I need to show you to get more game time? Is there anything I need to work on specifically?’ We have had those conversations."
On talks with head coach Arne Slot, he added: "It’s not just me, it’s other lads as well who maybe haven’t played as much as they want probably doing the same thing. I need to keep my head down and wait for my opportunity.
"I was out with an injury at the start of the season. I don’t expect to come in and play straight away. I want to help my team out as much as I can. Help the club out. Do everything I can."
