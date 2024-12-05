Liverpool Next Six Premier League Fixtures Compared To Rivals After Newcastle United Draw
Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League at St. James’ Park on Wednesday night. The Reds' lead is now cut from nine points to seven at the start of a busy December.
Newcastle took a half-time lead through Alexander Isak’s strike, however, Curtis Jones equalised soon after the break. Anthony Gordon then restored the hosts’ lead, before Mohamed Salah took centre stage as he scored in the 68th and 83rd minutes, and looked to have secured all three points.
However, Fabian Schar equalised as stoppage time loomed to ensure the hosts claimed a draw. This is only the third time Liverpool have dropped points since Arne Slot took charge.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot told reporters: "I've said many times already to the other media there were moments in the game where you thought if we could come away from here with a draw it would be a good result, but those moments were mainly in the first half. In the second half, especially after we scored for 1-1, I thought we were really impressive.
"We created so many opportunities, good chances. Then, one minute before the end being 3-2 up, it feels like a disappointment to drop two points.
The Dutchman added: "I think Mo had a massive impact on the game as well. Dom [Szoboszlai] came in really well, Lucho [Luis Diaz] also, but I think in general in the second half we played much, much better than the first half.
"In the first half we had a lot of problems with their intensity, aggressive playing style without the ball – aggressive in a good way. We tried to cope with it, but every time we touched them we got a yellow and that doesn't really help for us to be intense then as well.
"But we give credit to them, they were more intense than us. They forced us into too many mistakes. It wasn't that difficult for us to be better in the second half with the ball and that's what we were.
"Maybe it was difficult for them to keep the intensity of the first 45 minutes going and as a result of that, or of all of these things, we dominated the second half."
Liverpool's next six league games: Everton (A), Fulham (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Leicester City (H), West Ham United (A), Manchester United (H)
