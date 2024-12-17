Liverpool Told To Sign In Form Premier League Star As Darwin Nunez's Replacement
Former Liverpool forward Jermaine Pennant has urged the club to cut their losses on Darwin Nunez and sign Premier League star as his replacement following the South American's struggles so far since moving to Anfield.
Nunez is in his third season at Liverpool since arriving from Benfica but has yet to hit the ground running. He has scored 36 goals in 116 appearances in all competitions for the Reds but his overall game has been inconsistent.
The 25-year-old has just three goals in 20 appearances for the Reds this season. He spurned several chances during Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Girona in the Champions League last week.
Since Diogo Jota was sidelined in October, Nunez has had the opportunity to become Liverpool's leading striker. But, in the last 11 games, Nunez has netted just once. With Jota back, the Uruguay international is expected to see less action in the upcoming games.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of Casino Apps, Jermaine Pennant urged Liverpool to sign Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, a proven Premier League goal scorer.
The Swedish striker has been a standout since joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad a couple of seasons ago. Last season, despite his injury struggles, Isak scored 25 goals in 40 appearances for Newcastle and this campaign, he has scored 13 goals in 24 games for club and country.
Pennant said: "Yeah, I think this is his third season now. And we haven't seen much change or progression in Darwin Nunez. Yes, he works hard. But for £85million, £80million, you don't want a centre-forward that just works hard.
"You want someone who can put the ball in the back of your net 15 times, 20 goals a season, hence why the high price tag so if he can't do that, you know, after his third season, what's going to say he's going to start doing after his fourth or his fifth?
"So I think they may need to just look about cutting the losses and recoup some of the money that they paid for, 50 to 60million, and then invest that in another striker. And the one that fits my eye, similar to Darwin, size and stature, would be Alexander Isak.
"He's from Newcastle. I think, you know, he's a proven goal scorer in the Premier League and he's playing at a team you would say is below Liverpool.
"So, you know, if he was in a Liverpool shirt, he'll be getting more opportunities like Darwin gets. And, you know, Liverpool will benefit from that."
