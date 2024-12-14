Trent Alexander-Arnold Speaks Out About Liverpool Contract Situation
Trent Alexander-Arnold has remained tight-lipped on his contract situation at Liverpool, with Real Madrid showing keen interest in signing the Reds vice-captain on a free transfer next summer.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update on Ibrahima Konate's Liverpool Contract
Alexander-Arnold alongside side captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of the current season. They can sign a pre-contract agreement with any overseas side from January 1.
Van Dijk and Salah have both publicly expressed their desire to stay at Anfield but Alexander-Arnold has kept quiet so far and does not want talks over his future to be played out in public out of respect for his boyhood club.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Claims Liverpool ‘Will Be Ready’ To Revisit Martin Zubimendi Interest
Liverpool have offered new contracts to the three players and negotiations are believed to be ongoing with their representatives. The Reds reportedly have been given a strong new indication that Alexander-Arnold is happy to sign a new contract at Anfield and snub a free transfer to Real Madrid.
Speaking to Sky Sports about his contract situation at Liverpool, the England international said: “I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either.”
Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world following his impressive performances for Liverpool over the past seasons. He has helped the club win several titles including the Premier League and Champions League.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool Monitoring Centre-Back Market Ahead of January Transfer Window - Fabrizio Romano
This season, he has been one of the key players for Arne Slot who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer, and has overseen 19 wins from his first 22 matches across all competitions. Liverpool are top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.
Alexander-Arnold added: "Of course, this is where we want to be. It is still early days, so we can't get too excited.
"But if you told us this at the start of the season, we'd have massive smiles on our faces. We're in a very, very good position, very strong position - more so in the league than the Champions League because it then becomes knockout football and what you've done so far doesn't really matter.
"We just need to stay consistent over the next few months and put ourselves in the best position possible."
READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Mohamed Salah’s Contracts