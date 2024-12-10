Liverpool Midfielder Talks Down Toni Kroos Comparisons Amid Real Madrid Links
After Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, the common consensus is that Ryan Gravenberch has been Liverpool's third-best player this season.
From being a bit part player under Jurgen Klopp to now being the main lynchpin in a side that is challenging for the Premier League and Champions League, the 22-year-olds transformation has been something to behold.
Due to this upturn in form, the former Bayern Munich player has started to be compared to some of the footballing greats.
A few weeks ago, after Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield, the Spanish media asked Arne Slot if he thought Gravenberch could be the next Toni Kroos.
Slot, being the blunt Dutchman he is, simply respond with the following: “Nope, because he is Dutch!”
Since then, reports in Spain have started to pop up claiming that Los Blancos are very interested in the 22-year-old midfielder and that the European Champions see him as the perfect player to compliment Fede Valverde, Aurelian Tchouameni ad Jude Bellingham.
Prior to Tuesday's game against La Liga side Girona, Gravenberch was on media duty and in the press conference, like his manager, he was asked about what he thinks of the comparisons to the World Cup winner.
“It is going really well. Maybe I can do a bit more in defending. But I'm really happy with the performances," Gravenberch told the media, via LFC Transfer Room on X.
"Toni Kroos is a legend of the game and did a lot of good things. It's nice.”
The fact that Gravenberch is already being compared to players like Kroos is a testament to how well he is playing this summer and if teams like Real Madrid are interested in signing him then they will have to cough up some serious money.
The Reds paid €40million for the 22-year-old last season and with how he's performing now, it would not be unreasonable that Liverpool demand at least double.
Gravenberch seems very happy on Merseyside and relishing his form under Slot, indicating that a move away from Anfield anytime soon is off the cards.