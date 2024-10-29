Sporting Officially Announce Ruben Amorim Will Join Manchester United
Sporting Lisbon have officially announced in the last minutes that manager Ruben Amorim will leave the club to join Manchester United. The Portuguese manager, formally a target for both Liverpool and Manchester City is now set to become the new manager at Old Trafford.
Liverpool previously held a strong interest in the Sporting boss, before the appointment of current boss Arne Slot. However, due to a number of key factors and issues, Liverpool decided against the appointment of Amorim.
United have acted fast to appoint a new manager following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman was let go by the club following United's loss to West Ham on Sunday with the Red Devils struggling in both domestic and European competitions.
In an official statement released by Sporting, they say the following;
“Manchester United FC expressed interest in hiring coach Rüben Amorim, and the Board of Directors of Sporting mentioned the terms and conditions contained in the employment contract in force between the company and the coach, in particular the respective employment clause termination and for the amount of €10million."
"Manchester United FC expressed interest in paying Sporting the value of them said clause.”
There is a chance that Amorim could even be in charge for United's next Premier League game which sees them take on Chelsea at Old Trafford this Sunday. Final details are set to be completed following Sportings game tonight against Nacional.