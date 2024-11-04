Liverpool Could Target Wolves Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri In 'Cut-Price' Deal
Liverpool could target Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as Arne Slot looks to build on a promising start to life at Anfield with his team currently sitting top of the Premier League table.
The Dutchman has impressed since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer, with the Reds also having a 100% winning record in the UEFA Champions League and having reached the EFL Cup quarter-finals where they will face Southampton.
Despite the bright start to the new campaign by the Merseysiders, the left-back spot remains a concern for Slot and a possible area that he will look to address alongside new Sporting Director Richard Hughes over future transfer windows.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has struggled to re-capture his previous form which saw him become such a key component of the success under Klopp. Kostas Tsimikas has looked good going forward when selected by Slot this season but doubts remain over the Greek's long term defensive consistency.
According to Football Insider, Algerian Ait-Nouri has been a target for Liverpool 'for a while' and should Wolves be relegated, it's possible that the Anfield hierarchy will look to secure his services with a cut-price deal.
The publication also reports that it would be unlikely that the Midlands club would be able to keep hold of the talented 23-year-old in the Championship with the player himself keen to remain in the Premier League.