Liverpool Enquiry About €25m Lyon Star Rayan Cherki
Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Lyon star Rayan Cherki in the past and according to L’Equipe, the Reds have enquired about the playmaker.
The French media outlet claims that Cherki's dreams of playing for Real Madrid, however a move to Los Blancos is unlikely to materialise any time soon. He was reportedly available for as little as €10million in the summer transfer window.
A host of clubs were interested in signing the Frenchman including Fulham and Paris Saint-Germain. He turned a move to the Premier League side and PSG as he had his head turned by Borussia Dortmund's interest.
Last season's UEFA Champions League finalists could not agree a deal with Lyon for the transfer of Cherki, hence he remained at the Ligue 1 club, however with just one year left on his contract, he was dropped from the first-team set-up.
This forced Rayan Cherki to sign a new deal which expires in the summer of 2026. The France U21 international is valued at around €25million by his club following his impressive displays this season.
He has made 11 appearances, scored two goals, and provided three assists for Lyon across all competitions as they lie 5th in the league standing with 19 points after 11 matches played so far.
L’Equipe further reported that PSG could also reignite interest in Cherki with Luís Campos a big admirer of the highly-rated forward. Lyon are keen on keeping the 21-year-old until the end of the season, however, the club will have to sell this January.
Thiago Almada's imminent arrival from partner club Botafogo in January could likely see the exit of Cherki if any interested club make a tempting offer.
Liverpool currently boast six forwards and with Mohamed Salah's future yet to be resolved, the Reds could make a move for Cherki. He would add more quality and depth to their attacking unit and would be a quality long-term investment for them.
He is versatile and can play many positions including as a no.10, operate on both flanks, or play as a false nine when needed by the club. Since making his debut for Lyon, he has banged in 19 goals and registered 28 assists in 152 games across all competitions.