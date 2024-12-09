Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool To Make €30m Bid For Barcelona Star As Arne Slot Eyes Martin Zubimendi Alternative

The Reds missed out on Zubimendi last summer after the midfielder opted to stay at Real Sociedad

Joseph Agbobli

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after missing out on the 25-year-old last summer, however, Arne Slot has set sights on Barcelona star as his alternative ahead of the January transfer window.

Zubimendi was a key target for Liverpool after winning the Euros with Spain but opted to stay at his boyhood club. It is believed that he is considering the idea of moving on from the La Liga side and the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Spain international.

Zubimendi dealt a huge blow to the Reds prior to the season getting underway, however, Liverpool have since enjoyed an impressive start under Arne Slot as they lead both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Slot has deployed Ryan Gravenberch as a holding midfielder and the 22-year-old has thrived in his new role this season. Gravenberch has started all 19 games for Liverpool in the league and Champions League. 

Despite his outstanding displays, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona defensive midfielder Frenkie de Jong. De Jong joined the La Liga side from Ajax in 2019 as Barca beat the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City to his signature.

The Netherlands international has been hampered by injuries for the past few seasons and was almost sold in 2022 after Barca and Manchester United agreed a deal worth €85million, according to The Athletic.

But De Jong decided to stay at Barcelona because of a desire to succeed under then-head coach Xavi Hernandez and play in the Champions League which Man United couldn't offer at the time.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional.cat, Barcelona are ready to sell Frenkie de Jong in 2025 and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation. The report claims that the Reds are ready to make €30million bid for the midfielder whose contract expires in 2026. He is yet to agree a new deal as negotiations are currently at a standstill.

Slot is said to be interested in the 27-year-old and believes that he could help him rediscover his compatriot's best form, as he has done with Ryan Gravenberch.

De Jong has racked up 12 appearances and made two goal contributions for Barcelona in all competitions this season.

Joseph Agbobli
JOSEPH AGBOBLI

LFC Transfer Room Football Correspondent. Covered the fortunes of Liverpool for the past three years. Follow Joseph on X (formerly Twitter) @joseph_agbobli

