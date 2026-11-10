Leave Ayesha Curry Alone! Plus, CFP Expansion, Tyler Kolek’s Big Mouth and NFL Week 9

I think she is consistently a scapegoat consistently hated on for, you know, being confident and for having.

Career and success outside of her relationship with Steph.

Hello everyone.

Welcome to the Broadcast, a new twice weekly podcast where we discuss the latest happenings in sports, both on and off the court.

We're your head broads, Bridget and Aaliyah, and we're so excited to have you listening today.

This has been a really long time coming.

Aaliyah, how are you?

Bridget, I am feeling great this morning.

How are you feeling?

I'm doing so good.

I spent last night , um, watching Ayesha Curry's holiday movie instead of watching the Bills game, so I'm already like living my dream.

You know what?

OK, I did the exact same thing.

I was watching that movie all night and I will say I'm very excited to talk about it because boy do I have thoughts.

Amen, me too.

Why don't we begin by you telling us a little bit about yourselves, or sorry, why don't we begin by you telling us a little bit about yourself?

Yeah, so for anybody who doesn't know, which I'd assume is most people, uh, my name is Aliyah Cascivo.

I'm a sports media content creator, storyteller, um, I host, I interview, just kind of everything in sports media I do.

Um, and that's my main focus has always been in the WNBA.

That's how I got my start.

I got my start actually on TikTok, becoming a TikTok creator and just talking about the WNBA and talking about women's basketball, but I've since expanded and worked with.

You know, a lot of really cool brands, a lot of really cool leagues, just to share the stories of athletes and storylines and, you know, just like the good stuff, like the really, really good stuff that, you know, people are really interested in when it comes to sports.

I'm currently based in Houston.

Um, and I say that hesitantly because again, I just moved here very recently, so I'm very new to the city, but born and raised in Kansas City, and that will come up later when my biases with the Kansas City Chiefs start to show.

Um, yeah, so born and raised in Kansas City, so a lot of Kansas City teams are my go to.

But yeah, my main leagues would be the WNBA, the NBA, college women's basketball, you know, the Women's Tennis Association, NWSL, anything that women are doing I'm supporting, and anything that also involves gay hockey players , I'm also involved in.

So that's kind of my niche.

Amen.

I love it.

Um, and you also are a big reader, correct?

I am a huge, huge, huge reader, which is why I like the fact that we're gonna get to talk about rom-coms in our first episode makes me so excited.

I read the off-campus series when it first came out.

Um, I don't even.

OG fan I was, but I was OG OG fan of the off-campus series.

So, seeing it now also like in TV, I cannot wait to start getting into that as season two comes out.

But yeah, I'm a huge reader.

I'm a huge writer.

I love to travel.

I love to hang out with my friends.

I love to dillydally.

Like if you give me, you know, a 12 to 3 p.m. slot and tell me just go do whatever , I.

And there will be a matcha involved, there will be a bookstore.

Like, I love to just do stuff for no reason.

Um, yeah.

I love bringing dillydallying into the mix.

That's so true, so fair, and I really identify with that.

Um, I will launch into a little bit about me as well.

So my name is Bridget.

I'm a writer for Sports Illustrated and I'm based in Pittsburgh.

Uh, born and raised here, which means, of course, I love the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I love the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We tragically don't have a WNBA team.

Um, and we also don't have an NBA team.

So my loyalties there lie with the Indiana Pacers, which is kind of random, but I feel like a kinship between Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, you know, they're both, Indy's much more Midwest than Pittsburgh, but we always joke that Pittsburgh is like a Midwest city in the Northeast, you know, it's too close to Ohio to really to really be anything but Midwestern.

Um, in terms of my hobbies, I also love to read.

Um, I go to a lot of concerts, which is where most of my money goes, um, and I love to watch and talk movies any day of the week.

Sort of interestingly enough, I'm more of a late in life sports fan, and Aaliyah, I know you kind of identify with this as well.

Um, I didn't really find myself watching or caring about them until, you know, probably my early twenties, which is kind of funny now being at Sports Illustrated, but That is why we wanted to start this podcast, kind of getting into a little bit about this show.

We really want this to be a safe, accessible space for anybody that's either already interested in the world of sports, or maybe those who are just looking to dip their toes in.

At this point in their life, without the complicated jargon or the statistical analysis, or all the gambling and parlay talk, gross, um, that just makes it all difficult to pick up, and just really not relatable at all.

Um, on the broadcast, we really want to give you a timely rundown of the news you need to know to impress at the water cooler, while weaving in all of the off the court gossip and pop culture storylines that make athletics that much more fun.

Because we know that the world of sports initially, at least, right, it was not created with us ladies in mind, but on the broadcast, it is ladies first.

So if you're a gal that loves some drama, but also wants to have the game on on Sunday, know what's going on, stay tuned, keep listening, and don't change that channel because we've got you covered.

I want to jump into our first segment, which is going to be called the Big recap.

This is where we dissect the latest happenings on the court and in the game.

Consider this your more traditional news rundown.

It's always going to ensure that you're up to speed on everything you need to know to start the week.

Uh, we're gonna kick things off with a little bit of college football, which Aliyah, I'm sure you saw had some big news come out yesterday.

Absolutely, arguably like the craziest news to just drop randomly on a Monday that, you know, the entire format of college football is about to change.

So, I'd love for you to tell us more about that.

I'm happy to.

So, college football.

The biggest change just happened.

Um , outside of this past weekend of games, the headline you need to know is that the college football playoff, AKA, you know, college, the college postseason, is expanding from 12 teams to 24 teams, and it's happening in time for the 2027 season.

This change is gonna have a lot of downstream effects on college ball and more effects than we have time to get into today.

Um, I promise Aaliyah and I can do a more in-depth episode, kind of analyzing some of that for you guys.

But for now, I just wanted to quickly touch on this using an explanation from.

One of our college writers, Tim Caurso.

You can find his author bio, uh, linked in the episode description.

Tim is so good at what he does, and he very kindly kind of summarized this, um, for me who, you know, watches college ball, but I wouldn't call myself an expert.

So , this is what Tim had to say.

Basically, the consensus among fans is that no one asked for this, but we're going to get it anyway.

Adding more teams to the field, in theory, is good for schools that normally wouldn't have a chance to make the playoffs, but it likely won't play out that way as schools from the Power Four conferences, and those are the big ones that everybody knows.

So schools in the SEC, the Big 10, the Big 12, the ACC, um, they're Far more likely to gobble up the majority of the 19 bids picked by the selection committee.

Plus, a 2014 playoff means teams have a larger margin for error, so high stakes matchups, whether incentivized or not, simply won't mean as much when 3 and 4 loss teams will make the field with regularity.

So basically, if you aren't familiar with how the college football playoff is selected, it's a committee of people.

They sit in a room, it's kind of like smoke and mirrors, a committee of people, and they decide which team had a strong enough season to be able to make the postseason.

Um, it's kind of crazy and weird that it happens like this.

It leads to a lot of arguing, but these men and You know, maybe women, they, they weigh how well a team did during the regular season based on the strength of their schedule, how many losses they had, had the size of those losses, if they did have any, and they decide whether or not they deserve, um, a bid to the playoffs.

So now that the playoff is expanding and more teams can come in, Tim is sort of saying that.

It means you don't have to play as well during the regular season to get into the postseason, and in theory, this was supposed to increase access for some of the smaller schools that aren't necessarily in those big four conferences, but it probably won't end up doing that.

It will probably just be that the Schools that are already in those big 4 conferences that have not been to the playoffs before are going to make it.

So, it's sort of a weird thing for probably a bid for more money, um, and, in theory, more accessibility for other teams, but it's a little bit more complicated than that.

So, that's a big, big thing to know for this week.

Yeah, I saw.

Go ahead, sorry.

Yeah, no, I saw somebody say that I think the only people who are happy about this are the men in suits, you know, everybody else from literally outside of the people who kind of made this decision in that committee.

Nobody's really too stoked about this, but I am curious to see obviously how this plays out as somebody, you know, like you said, who's not super, super like diehard when it comes to college football.

So like, it's not really affecting me, so I kind of can watch it from an outsider perspective.

And I'm excited to see, you know, just how this plays out.

Totally, and see if some teams make it in for the first time, if more surprising teams get into the playoffs, um, it's gonna be fun.

We're gonna keep our eye on it.

Speaking of things we're keeping our eye on, it is, we're are.

We start that over.

Speaking of things we're keeping our eye on, the National Women's Soccer League is in the middle of playoffs right now.

If you're not paying attention to this, tune in because the Women's World Cup is coming this summer and this will give you a really good primer on some of the biggest, brightest stars , names you need to know.

So, we're on to The semifinals after some games over the weekend, the #1 seed Gotham FC are playing the Kansas City Current on November 15th, while the #3 Washington Spirit will play the 7 Utah Royals on November 14th.

The winners of those two games will face off in the final.

On November 21st.

Now, Aaliyah, can you tell me some, or at least one of the big names to know here on one of these four teams?

Absolutely.

Any chance that I get to, any chance that I have to talk about Trinity Rodman, I will take it.

OK, Trinity Rodman, she plays for the Washington Spirit.

She's 24, and let me tell you, she is a star.

She's just like one of the biggest stars in the women's soccer game, in the soccer game period, and I think she really kind of came into that stardom.

Um, especially last year at the end of the NWSL season when she signed a record deal with the Spirit, making her the highest paid women's soccer player in the world, in the entire world, point blank period.

It was huge, it was massive, it was kind of a crazy deal how it.

Came to be, you know, she wanted to stay in Washington.

There were stipulations on how much they could pay her.

They couldn't pay her what she was worth.

Teams overseas were trying to poach her.

The NWSL actually implemented a rule that was deemed the Trinity Rodman rule just to make sure that this team could pay her so much to.

Keep her and you know that's just like how great she is and obviously making history like that.

I mean she's again an icon she's playing in the absolute best season of her career right now.

She's an NWSL MVP nominee so far in the regular season she had 12 goals, 8 assists, OK, and already in the quarterfinals she added to that as well.

I mean she's genuinely going crazy, a name that you absolutely should know.

Another thing about Trinity Rodman and the least interesting thing about her is she's dating Ben Shelton, OK?

She's dating a US, uh, men's tennis player.

He's actually US Open finalist.

I'm sure we all know and love Ben Shelton, and I know we saw, um, Trinity Rodman sitting.

Up in the stands cheering him on during the US Open, that, that's a wag.

OK, that, that's, that's how a wag wags, um, but also like I'd argue that Ben Shelton is also the wag in this situation.

Like, like they both are icons, both equally as incredible, um.

Uh, I'm a little biased.

Trinity Rodman, she's kind of an icon, um, and yeah, if you are thinking maybe her name or her last name sounds a little bit familiar, you would be correct.

She is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman, though Trinity and Dennis do not have a relationship, and I think Trinity has just done so much and truly shown above her last name, and I think she just continues to be this excellent trailblazer and role model for women.

And while I am from Kansas City, so biased when it comes to the NWSL, I gotta root for the KC current.

I cannot root against Trinity Rodman.

I cannot root against the Washington spirit and what she's been able to do for women's soccer in this country.

I think the NWSL is huge, it's massive, it's here, and Trinity Rodman is really at the forefront of that.

Amen.

Yeah, if you, if you need a reason to get into women's soccer right now, I think Trinity is a really great jumping off point for anybody just given her lineage, um, and her talent.

Again, her father is one of, you know, the greatest basketball players of all time, um, a very mercurial basketball player, um, which would explain, of course, a lot of maybe their, their distance, um, between one another, but Trinity has his athletic streak.

She's amazing , um, and she's so, so fun to watch.

Um, something I did also want to mention for the NWSL playoffs that, it's kind of interesting in, in sort of a, a bad way, won't lie, uh, for the game, for the Gotham game.

Over the weekend, they played the Seattle Rain and they won, and now they're advancing to the semifinals, but the state of the pitch at the stadium, uh, which is actually a Sports Illustrated stadium, naming rights only, we're not supposed to take care of the grass, uh, the state of the pitch at the stadium came under fire during Sunday's game.

The league actually fined the team $10,000 because the grass field was so overworked.

There was a men's soccer game the day before, and the MLS team, the Red Bull New York MLS team, is actually the primary tenant at that stadium, and Gotham are the secondary tenants, so they don't have as much, you know, first priority in in terms of scheduling.

Um, so not only did the men's team use it the day before, but then there were, there was a rugby match, I think 2 days before, so the field was just in absolute disarray.

It did not look good, and players noticed it, and it absolutely affected.

The way that people were playing, and it totally affected the game.

Um, yeah, and it just kind of sucks for Gotham because it's not really their fault that the league was like that, um, and it sucks that they're not also the primary tenant, and they don't have a stadium where they can be the primary tenant, and it's just another one of those challenges and hurdles that it's worth highlighting just to show the things that female players do go up against far more regularly because they don't have priority.

Yeah, completely.

I think it's difficult because I feel like the growth of women's sports and the growth and excitement surrounding women's sports is not correlating with the business side of things like you're seeing the revenue increase, you're seeing more, you know, people in seats, more games, like more viewership, everything is going on.

Yet we still are struggling to get, you know, primary, the primary tenants in a certain place.

I remember, you know, during the WNBA there were struggles with the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena, you know, are they able to play their game there?

I know, um, Gotham is currently facing a similar situation, which I'd honestly love for you to get into, but it's just a whole thing where I feel like.

I'm excited for when I feel like women's sports and what's happening in the women's game is reflected in all aspects and I feel like they are able to take precedence over.

Other sports.

Totally, especially in the postseason.

Um, I was reading that all 3 top seeds in the playoffs, in the NWSL playoffs had conflicts with their usual home venues over the weekend.

Um, and the league could not move those game times without losing the valuable TV window that they had to broadcast the game.

So it was sort of like the league was stuck in this rock and a hard place situation.

You're absolutely correct.

This calls to mind the fact that game six of the WNBA Finals was played at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Um, because State Farm Arena couldn't get its act together and the WNBA couldn't get its act together.

Um, women's sports deserve more, especially whenever they're having such a moment right now, and especially whenever they're so good.

Our women's soccer teams are so good.

We are World Cup champions.

Like, this is gonna be such a great summer, um, and these women deserve more than this, and I hope that they can get it.

Yeah, I completely agree.

I mean, I'm so excited for where women's sports are at right now.

Obviously, you referred to that game 6 in Atlanta.

I was there.

It was hype.

And one thing about women's sports fans is they're going to show up and they're going to show out regardless of circumstances.

And so I think that that's a beautiful thing.

I'm so excited for the NWSL, um, semifinals.

It's gonna be crazy.

It's gonna be intense.

And I mean, this is, this is the game we all know and love, OK?

Tune in, tune in, ladies and gents.

We gotta do this.

OK, heading over to a really quick NFL week 9 recap.

We have so much amazing pop culture stuff to discuss today, so I'm gonna blow through this really quick.

For starters, I want to note that Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson will undergo surgery early.

This week to to repair, excuse me, his injured right thumb.

That puts his timetable for return at 6 to 10 weeks, which means the optimistic view here is that he could return to the field for Baltimore around December 27th.

That's week 16.

Um, I don't know if Baltimore has a chance of making the playoffs, we might see Lamar come back, try to usher his team and help his team down the stretch.

But if their record's really bad, I don't think they're gonna put him out there and risk injuring him again.

Also, the Lions defeated the Dolphins in a big win, a big comeback, important win after a scary injury to linebacker Jack Campbell, which happened last week.

If you missed this, Campbell suffered a very, very terrifying neck injury.

Last Sunday, he was stretchered off the field.

I believe he remains in the hospital right now, but it seems to be all good news coming out of there.

He's regaining movement all over his body.

Um, he's talking to his teammates, he's talking to the team owners, so we are thinking of him, um, and I'm glad to hear that he is doing better.

Miles Garrett, speaking of people returning from injury, Miles Garrett returned for the Los Angeles Rams.

If you don't know who this is, this guy, he is a former Defensive Player of the Year.

He's probably the Cleveland Browns' best player.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams over the offseason.

Um, everybody was looking forward to seeing what he does because the Rams have an amazing defense, and then he got injured in the first game of the season.

He's been out ever since because he had to get surgery, but he came back on Sunday, and boy did he come back in a big way.

He had 3 sacks in the game, announced himself coming out.

Los Angeles is back on track, and their defense is scary again.

Ripped to everybody else.

And finally, I have to mention that the Los Angeles Chargers are 0 and 8.

They have not won a single game this season, worse yet.

Justin Herbert may have fractured a finger on his non-throwing hand, um, he will undergo testing.

It might not be a big deal, but that would be the last thing they need, uh, to have a quarterback, and an injured quarterback, and then also be on this undefeated, or excuse me.

Unwinning streak, losing streak.

Um, for anybody that wants a little bit of a deeper look, senior NFL reporter Albert Briers, week nine takeaways are linked in our episode description.

You can take a look there.

Now we're going to jump to off the court, and this is our pop culture section where we discuss exactly what that sounds like, the sports related and sports adjacent news that has happened off the court.

Now, there is a really big development in the WNBA that we need to talk about right now.

Aaliyah, I am giving this one to you because this is your bread and butter.

Tell us about it.

This just in, OK?

Paige Beckers and AZ Fudd have announced their breakup.

And the internet was in shambles.

Oh my goodness.

And a lot of people are in shambles.

I think the funny thing about, you know, the whole situation is, for one, they broke up over a year ago.

Obviously this is like a recent announcement, um, but I think one thing that page, um, they announced it on AZ Fudd's podcast Fudd Around and Find Out, which just need to shout, incredible name by the way, like so good, so good Fudd Around and Find Out, so good, um, they announced it on that podcast and it's so funny they usually, um, Ashanti and Azy typically kind of share some kind of hint to who the guest that week is going to be, and I remember on that Thursday, people were like, they haven't dropped any hint like who, like is there just not gonna be a podcast?

Then the podcast just dropped and all of a sudden because people have been begging for Paige Beckers to be on this podcast because Paige and Ay were in a relationship, they were teammates.

um, played together at UConn.

Paige Becker actually drafted in a sense, um, or recruited in a sense Azie Fudd to UConn and then they won a national championship together and then Paige Beckers got drafted.

She went first at her family table.

Azie Fudd sat there right beside her, um, and then when AZ Fudd was drafted.

Paige was in the crowd.

She was actually drafted first overall.

They both were to the Dallas Wings, so now they're gonna be teammates again.

It was a huge conversation because they were together.

It was a whole thing, um, and.

Yeah, they announced that they broke up, and I think again the craziest thing is that Paige announced that they had broken up prior to the draft.

So before, you know, there were a lot of narratives when AZ Fudd was getting drafted to the Dallas Wings that how are they gonna play together as teammates when they're a couple, which I think funnily enough , it's like, didn't they win a national championship at UConn when they were a couple?

Obviously, it seems like this kind of works for them, um, but.

Yeah, she said that they weren't even together at that point.

So that narrative, you know, was kind of laid to rest a little bit.

Um, they were saying, you know, AZ was only drafted because she was dating, uh , the star of the Dallas Wings, Paige Beckers, another narrative that can be laid to rest.

But yeah, I think that that podcast and them announcing that breakup was kind of.

Crazy.

It really did break the internet.

I mean, they're only officially announced their relationship, I think it was last year at WNBA All-Star on a Wag Talk interview where Paige said that, you know, Azie Fudd was her girlfriend for the first time and so less than a year later, now we have the breakup announcement.

But I think the funniest thing actually, or what really made me laugh about this entire thing was just how many people were impacted and how many people knew about this.

Like, my dad sent this to me, my sister sent this to me.

Like I had family members who I didn't even know watched the WNBA or knew who Paige and AZ were and they were sending this to me and they were like, I can't believe they broke up.

And I was like, you know who they are.

I was like, what?

But I mean, this was big.

It was big news.

It was a relationship that I think a lot of people cared about, and I think Paige Beckers and AZ Fudd are definitely faces of the WNBA, especially for, uh, the newer landscape of what the WU is looking like.

They're definitely the young faces that are entering the league.

And so, yeah, it's kind of big.

Obviously, I wish them both the best.

They both are absolutely killing it.

Um, and obviously, if they've been not together for over a year, I mean, clearly, like, they're cool and clearly they're able to play well.

The Dallas Wings were in the playoffs for the first time in God knows how long this past season.

So, They work well together on the court and so regardless of what's happening with them off the court, I think.

We all just need to be happy for both of them, wish them both the best and maybe stop being so parasocial about the pair.

Maybe maybe let's not deeply analyze every single five second clip we see of them interacting.

Yeah, I think that's probably for the best for, uh, both of them, for everybody really, to stop being weird.

But I I do have to ask you a question and I hope it doesn't fly in the face of what I just said.

Why do you think that they like waited so long?

To, to tell everybody, you know what, I think that that is the only kind of question that I also personally have because again if they broke up last year prior to AZ Fudd being drafted and prior to.

You know, all those narratives that were happening, could that have been something that they could have said then and, you know, laid it to bed then, laid it to bed then, but I also think there's so many different angles to this.

I think one.

I mean they really don't owe anybody anything.

I think it's so crazy to me.

I think the WNBA, we can get a little bit greedy, I think, as fans thinking that we are owed morsels and, you know, snippets into everybody's life.

Like there's so much relationship drama in the WNBA, things that you don't get in many other leagues, and I, and I'm saying that is a good thing.

I think that that's, I mean, it's great.

I don't think that that's a problem at all.

But yet we still want more.

Like, I mean, there is.

Like Dejanae Carrington and Jackie Young, we have Diriana Taurasi, Penny Taylor, we have Dewana Bonner and Alyssa Thomas.

Like there's so many.

Great relationships that are public and that are, you know, out there, but I feel like fans almost forced Paige and Azy to come out as a couple and then now to then expect them I guess in their own personal life we don't know what happened we don't know how that breakup was we don't know if it was messy we don't know what that situation was and I mean all I, I mean I'd ask myself like OK if I hypothetically, you know, broke up with somebody obviously you don't want that to.

Let's say they announced that that kind of takes a shine over AZ Fudd's now draft and it's like a whole thing and you know people do get really weird about them them as a pair so I would love like maybe for them to I mean that's a question that I also have like I would love to know why we've waited so long, you know, kind of to share this information but at the same time I think.

Just what happened to just hearing something, being like, dang, that's crazy, and then moving on, yeah, just kind of moving on.

I don't know.

I know, I feel like we could all do that better with every celebrity.

Stop being weird in comment sections.

Um, just here talking about this right now, I'm actually like, I've kind of developed a theory.

I feel like One, maybe they didn't know what they wanted to do, so they didn't say anything.

But two, I'm sure even if they said that they broke up, then all of a sudden people would be like, mining every clip of them together during the wing season and during the postseason to be like, is there tension?

Is something wrong?

And so then, I mean, the W season just ended for real , so now it's like Paige is finally on the podcast, and then it's like, we're good, we're cool.

I want to have my friend Paige on.

Like, we're gonna have a really good show, but we now we do kind of have to address the elephant in the room because, because there's no way for us to have a regular conversation without people being like, why didn't they talk about like girlfriend things?

Like, I don't know.

Um, so it actually makes sense.

I actually kind of see it now.

I'm, I'm gonna assume that maybe that's like the rationale.

Absolutely.

I mean, let Azy like have missed or like not caught one of.

Just passes, it would have been, it's because they're broken up and it's because she did that on purpose and now she's trying to stop like it would have been crazy.

I've already seen people deeply analyzing the podcast clip of them, you know, announcing the breakup, being like, oh my God, the way she's looking, or like this look, and it's like, oh my, you don't know these people.

If you didn't know that they were broken up for over a year, what makes you think that you're gonna know what's going on in their lives right now?

Obviously.

They kept a private life and they want to keep a private life and I think that there's just no need for us to again go digging for more information when again like I said, there's already so much great drama happening in the W there's so much great drama happening everywhere like let's not get greedy , guys, OK, let's let people live their lives and share what they wanna share and let's talk about what's public.

Yeah, yeah, my last thought on that is if you are somebody that's like, stop media training.

I love when somebody's not media trained.

I love hearing from, like, you gotta stop doing this, like combing every interview for, for body language and weird stuff because this is exactly why people are leaning into their media training.

It's because you're pissing them off, OK?

So that's what I have to say about that.

That's been weighing on me, that's been heavy on my heart for some time now.

So, uh, if that resonates with you, look inward, OK?

Um, moving on, last week, Knicks player Tyler Cole called Taylor Swift a fake Knicks fan, and of course this set the internet ablaze.

Basically what he said, he was on a podcast, he was asked sort of a rage baby question.

He basically was like, who do you think you've seen on Celebrity Row that is most, like, performative or like fakest?

Knicks fan, Kulle replied, Taylor Swift.

Now, I am a swifty, so, you know, I am always inclined to defend my girl, maybe sometimes a little too far.

Um, and here's what I have to say about this.

Tyler, Taylor has been to Knicks games before.

I will highlight this, granted, a lot of them, that she was at like 2 famously.

Um, with then BFF Carly Klaas, which we will also get into that quickly.

Um, she went to some in like 2014.

So obviously though, that's like 10 years ago, going to two games doesn't like make you a fan of any team, whatever.

But I will also say that like, She, like, this isn't serious, OK, this is not a serious problem, and obviously this question was designed to rage bait me, but I, I just, I will say that if I were a pop star billionaire with like access to literally anything I wanted, I would probably also go attend a basketball game with my friends, particularly.

Particularly when that basketball game happens to be game 4 of the NBA Finals, you know, and I'm probably gonna root for the Knicks because I have residents in New York and I have no ties to San Antonio, who they were playing against at the time.

So of course I'm gonna root for the Knicks, you know, like, it's just exciting to root for the underdog.

It, it kind of just makes sense, I think, that she would be excited for that.

I, I feel like this question, honestly, he was asked this because somebody was like, I hope he says Taylor Swift, like this is gonna break the internet.

And then of course, because like the Knicks can't help themselves but make a statement, and we're all also collectively like very weird about Taylor Swift, like I might be a Swifty, but I am not aware her skin's Swifty, like, let's get that clear.

Um, the Knicks then responded with a statement, which I was like, oh dear God, Jesus Christ.

And they said Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.

So I'm like, what a just silly saga, um, let my girl go to a game, but, you know what I'm saying, like everybody is going to games.

If I was invited, I would have a Knicks shirt on and I'd be sitting in celebrity Row and I'd be rooting for the Knicks, and he could call me a fake fan, honestly.

Um, alternative answers I also would have suggested or accepted for that question would have been Kylie Jenner because I love her, she's dating Timmy.

She's literally from Los Angeles, OK, she's like Lakers down, and also the Heims sisters who Taylor was with, because they are also literally from California, OK.

Um, that's just what I have to say about that, Tyler.

Anyway.

Yeah, as somebody who's not a swifty, um, but also look at this entire situation, um , I think this is, first of all, we're living in the silliest timeline.

I truly think, um, how, how unserious is this, but I also think, yeah, like, OK, so also, so what, so she's not like diehard Knicks fan.

So what, so what, like, quickly, like, like, so what I think the beauty of sports is that it's accessible to all people, and I think right now when sports is at a place, I mean, look at us, two girls who, at least me personally, I, I mean I wasn't an athlete growing up or anything like that.

Like I'm also a little bit newer, not newer, but I got into sports a little bit later, um.

And we're interested in talking about the game because it's a fun thing to do.

I don't know why we're , I don't know why sports men specifically love to gatekeep the concept of sports, um, like, I'm sorry, like y'all love it so much, wanted to see what it was about.

Hey, I rock with it too.

And so I just wanna bring, you know, I feel like we need to be bringing more.

Women, more people, more everybody to the game of sports because it's so interesting, because it's so cool, and you don't have to be a diehard fan, you don't have to be, you know, like grow, grow up with the team.

Like no, you can just like a player and like that team.

You can just like something and just like, like you can just like it even a little bit.

And I think that's OK.

Mind you, not a swifty either, but I'll defend her because That's insane.

Yeah, he was, he's being gatekeeping 100%, and mind you, game 4 was also the game where OJ Annanobi had his amazing insane, the tip in.

Um, so of course you're gonna be going crazy no matter what.

Like, if you're watching that game, you're going nuts.

I'm sure there was plenty of people in there watching that game that hadn't, well, maybe not, but there could have been people in there that had no idea what was going on.

They've never been to a basketball game in their lives, but they got the chance to go, of course you're gonna go.

Um, last thing I'm gonna say about Tai Tai is that she and exBFF Carly Claus, I alluded to this, um, ex BFF Carly Claus, they were spotted together in the box at the Chiefs Jets game this weekend, which is tea because if you did not know, um, they had a rumored, never spoken about, but like widely understood to be true, friendship breakup years ago.

Um, and all of a sudden Carly Klaas was reported to be at the wedding at MSG this summer, and now they are photographed together in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium, which it's just a very big deal in the swiftdom.

I, who knows what's gonna happen here, uh, but are we gonna see Carly in another music video?

Is, is Taylor going to all of a sudden be involved in something with the Lakers, who, by the way, Carly Claas's husband is purchasing, um, the team.

There's, there's a lot that could happen here.

I don't know.

Just another thought, not sure if you have anything on that, Aaliyah.

Um, I don't.

And I think I mean, I love seeing like this to me.

See, I don't follow much again.

I'm not the biggest swifty, so I'm just gonna ask you, would you say that this is similar to like a Jordan Woods Kylie Jenner type of situation?

Absolutely perfect.

And now it's, and now it's understood, and now it's understood.

Yeah, it's literally exactly like that except I don't know that there was ever like Jordan.

Because remind me, Jordan like hooked up with stuff like there was a man issue.

There was drama regarding their kind of friend breakup so in the Taylor and Carly situation.

It's all that minus the like we just don't know why they stopped being friends.

Exactly incredible, incredible.

I think I understand it now and I understand the severity of this for the swiftdom.

Thank you for understanding my culture.

Love it.

OK, we're jumping over to something else just funny.

We won't spend too much time on this.

Um, did you get to see Jalen Brunson on SVU by chance?

I did watch that episode.

I did watch his cameo and You know what?

Not bad, not bad at all, not bad.

I know, honestly, so for anybody that didn't catch the episode, he basically just has one scene.

It's like 5 minutes long.

He plays another detective that Olivia Benson, Mariska Hargitay goes and just speaks to quickly, like ask some questions.

Um, yeah, his detective, his name is Detective Jay Madison, as in Madison Square Garden, um.

And yeah, he, he didn't do bad.

He didn't do poorly, not, I mean, he had like 3 minutes of screen time and he, and he ate, OK, like I was invested in the episode.

I, you know, obviously clicked on it knowing that this was his cameo, but then the episode was like really interesting and I was like, oh my God, what's going on?

So I was like super captivated and then she walks in this pizza shop and I said, that is not Jalen.

That is not Jalen.

Also, I think this is the first time I've really heard him talk for like that long, you know, like consistently.

His voice is very like, not like it's, it's what I expected, but like, obviously.

New to acting, it's very different, but I think like that kind of like threw me off for a second.

I think his voice, like, where's he from?

Like what's that?

Where is he from?

I don't know.

I'm looking it up.

Yeah, look that up.

I'm curious.

Yeah, he's so funny because he like reminds me of, he's like the basketball version to me of Jalen Hurts because everybody's like always like Jalen Hurts kind of underestimated, but also he does not emote.

Like he's so rarely, his voice inflection like so rarely changes.

He's so steady and calm and like that's exactly how I feel Jalen Brunson is like.

You know, underestimated, not that good enough.

Both of them won their respective championships.

Like, I think the two of them together, imagine a conversation with the two of them, like, I don't, I think it'd be hilariously, uh, uh, low energy, yeah, I mean just like the battle of like the nonchalant, you know, kind of just monotone guys, and so I think, and again I just for anybody listening like I'm not coming for the way he sounds at all, but I've just never seen this much like emotion I guess in his voice as I saw and so it kind of threw me off.

I did look it up.

He's from New Jersey and I guess that makes sense.

I feel like everybody's from New Jersey.

Um, but yeah, I think the episode was really good.

He did great.

Um, his cameo was great, and I mean he really gave us all the information that we needed to crack the case as well, which is incredible.

Like, not only are you here, but you're also useful.

Love that.

OK, thank you, Detective Jay.

So true.

He was so useful.

Oh my God.

Uh, and another thing we watched, OK, we alluded to this at the top as well, the Ayesha Curry Roku movie Second Chance Holiday, um, Capital F film, can we just say, I mean that was a movie.

Like I mean I watched it last night and I was like, obviously with Ayesha Curry and we'll talk about that, um, here shortly, kind of the men's response to it and I have a little message for the men as well and I wanna speak to some men, um.

On Ayesha Curry, but when it comes to the movie, the movie itself.

I think it actually, let me ask you, if you had to rate it out of 10, what rating are you giving it?

Because, I mean, it was a viewing experience for sure.

I, let's just say if I were.

And with all due respect to Ayesha Curry, who looked beautiful and has the most beautiful voice, speaking voice, um, she should do like ASMR or like some audiobook reading or something.

Um, if I were a baby like under the influence, 10 out of 10.

A sober viewing experience.

It's gonna be much , it's gonna be much lower than that for me, but did I have fun?

Absolutely.

I mean, I took some notes like while I was watching it there.

Were so many, so many hilarious attributes of this, of this movie that I just feel like we need to discuss.

I mean, yeah, like the whole film, I think, again, it's kind of like Hallmark-y Christmas, like, you know what you're gonna get when you sit down, you know what it's gonna be, you know how it's gonna go , like you, you know, and so there wasn't, there's nothing like crazy unpredictable about it, but I think when it comes to the viewing experience, I would completely agree.

I think it's a sober viewing experience like.

It was, it, it got tough at times.

It got tough at times, but I think I selfishly personally am somebody who loves those like corny cheesy holiday movies, especially when it's that time of year, a little breeze in the air, you know, I, I could watch anything.

I don't really care.

But if you haven't seen it, I'd recommend, you know, make it a drinking game, you know, every time for that, every time you kind of were like, oh, you know, that was a little, that was a little tough, you know, whatever your.

Choice of how you wanna, you know, be sober is like, just do that, you know, take a shot, you know, like do what you need to do, make it a drinking game because I promise you, Under the Influence, this might be the best movie you've ever seen.

Yeah, yeah.

I was like cracking up because, OK, so first off, this movie is about um a dating expert, quote unquote, dating coach who believes that she is cursed because she's always dumped around the holidays and she takes her boyfriend, reluctantly takes her boyfriend home to Colorado to meet her family and she's, it's reluctant because she's scared that he's going to dump her.

And she basically reconnects with her like college boyfriend or something, um, and like discovers and realizes that You know, she and her current boyfriend might not be as great of a fit after all, and maybe it's worth perpetuating this curse, um, so that she can actually find some true love.

And I will say for starters, um, Ayesha's character is meant to be based in Orlando, which is, first of all, hilarious to me, um, it's pro Orlando propaganda.

And I was like looking at the clips of it, and I was like, this, this can, and I will be happily wrong if somebody from Roku reaches out to me and it's like, that's false.

There was no way that was Orlando.

I was like, we are in Los Angeles 100%.

There is absolutely no way these establishing shots are happening in Orlando, Florida.

I refuse to believe it.

So first of all, that cracks me up.

Like, what struck you?

Was there anything in particular that while, while you were watching, you were like, this is hysterical to me?

I mean, I think for me like what really got me is like I mean the trope obviously the, you know, big city girl comes down, small town boy, you know, leaves her big city boyfriend for small town boy da da da da da.

I mean played out we love it it was fun it was not predictable, but or it was predictable, but I will say something that really, really gave me, I mean a true laugh was just like how.

Kind her big city boyfriend was.

Oh my God, yeah, like, usually they make him like that character, you know, like the boyfriend that she ends up dumping for the secondary guy, you know, like just an awful, awful, you know, person to the point where you're never really rooting for them.

But I mean it took me a while to start rooting for the small town one because I was like.

He has money.

He's really nice.

He's like coming and dealing with, you know, like Colorado and dealing with the cold.

Like, yeah, he's complaining, but like, so would anybody, question mark.

I don't know.

Like it was just like things where I was like, what, like what are, what, what's the issue here?

I'm like, he kind of seems like the whole package.

Obviously, I'm not gonna spoil the movie, but.

You know, things changed, but like, it took like almost beyond more than half the movie for me to be like, so what's the problem with him?

Yeah, yes, no, I so understand.

I completely agree.

And not only that, but like her chemistry.

With the other guy who also like weirdly reminded me, not sure if you, but like he was giving like Noah Centeno to me, like older Noah Centeno, yeah, no, he cringed me out really bad, so that's, no, no Tino Shade.

Hey, I'm not an actor.

I couldn't do it, so I respect the craft, cringed me out.

I mean, I liked her chemistry with the other guy better, I think.

Yeah, there was like no chemistry with.

The guy, the high school boyfriend, Maddie or whatever his name was.

I mean, they don't even, this is what's also funny about this, so first off, there's a scene, like a flashback scene, where they say I love you for the first time.

They do not kiss in this scene.

I was cracking up.

She's like, bye, they hug one another and then she's like, goodbye.

And also they're filming these flashbacks and obviously like, this is a low budget film.

There's, there's really no way to really, you're like, Like midway through the scene before you're like, oh, this is a flashback.

Like, and the only way they're able to say it's a passage of time is like they put Maddie, the high school guy, in a letterman jacket to be like, he's in high school, he's a high school athlete.

Like, I, I just like loved every bit that was hitting me, like, I, and I, I just couldn't get over that.

They didn't even kiss, and then that was part of the thing which we'll talk about, about like men being weird online.

I was like, Ayesha doesn't even do, there's not even a single ounce of sexual energy in this film.

Like this is the most puritan, pure film ever.

Not an ounce.

And now I kind of want to speak to that, and I think that that is a great segue, you know, the fact that there was again not an ounce of sexual chemistry at all.

Um, I think Ayesha Curry.

Let, let's actually, let's get, let's get into it, OK, yeah, tell me more.

Ayesha Curry is an interesting, um, character, I think, in the NBA fan base, and with that being said, I think she is consistently a scapegoat, consistently hated on for, you know, being confident and for having.

Career and success outside of her relationship with Steph, um, just for real, just, you know, for context, anybody who's listening, if you don't know, Ayesha Curry married to Steph Curry, they've been together since 2008, OK, like they're high school sweethearts.

They were teenagers when they got together.

Like if you can watch Steph Curry being drafted, Ayesha Curry is there at that table.

Like they've been together for a very, very, very long time, and relationships don't last that long if they're not.

If they don't work, um, and obviously Ayesha, I think one thing that at least I love about her is that she's truly her own person.

um, she cooks, she obviously acts, she acted when prior to, you know, like kids and prior to Steph and, you know, all like his big fame and all of that.

She acted prior to all of that and she said that she, you know, kind of just wanted to refind her love for that and so there was an opportunity to be in this movie.

She took it, OK.

Now men, she's made a few comments, you know, um, here and there, you know, throughout the years, and I think a lot of men in the NBA have kind of taken that to say that she disrespects her relationship or she's not respectful to Steph or, you know, whatever that may be.

Um, she's, yeah, so she's had a couple poorly worded takes.

I can admit that as well.

Like there's been some stuff where I'm like, hm, but then she explains herself further and I think sometimes when you're not intent on misunderstanding what somebody is saying.

You can understand it pretty well.

It's not like she's ever said anything like overtly bad, but if I'm intent on misunderstanding and I'm intent on finding something wrong with what she's saying, I will , and I, I will find that, um, and so regardless of all of that, she's just again consistently been a controversial, controversial figure in the NBA and, you know, just amongst NBA fans anyways, it was announced that she was gonna be in.

This movie and the description of the movie came out and the men were pissed, OK, upset.

Why would she be doing this ?

She's disrespecting her relationship.

She's gonna kiss another man on screen, da da da da da da da da.

Mind you, again, throughout this entire thing, Steph Curry is fully supporting her.

Like, like you're like, I sometimes I wanna ask these men, are you, are you in a relationship?

With her, I think that that's what's throwing me off.

Like, is it you that's dating her or I'm dating, but like married to her?

Like, is it you that's in a relationship with her?

I'm just very confused why we're so upset.

Yeah, I'm just like, like I'm just confused as to why we're so upset about another man's relationship and what he got going on.

He's clearly supporting her.

He's been supporting her, and she's obviously been supporting him.

They've been together since '08.

OK, like this is, this is the real deal.

And so, but you know, people obviously, you know, just wanna be upset and that's just what it's gonna be, but they were generally really upset.

Actually, Gilbert Arenas, he said, and I quote in a podcast when talking about, uh, this movie, he said, and I quote to Ayesha Curry, she said , he said that she is a blemish on Steph Curry's family, that Ayesha Curry is the blemish in their family.

And he said we don't wanna hear you we just want to know that you're there.

He compared her to other, you know, basketball superstars' wives saying why can't you be more like them?

We don't hear them we don't, you know, think about them we just know that they're there we just know that they're taken care of sitting pretty, you know , kind of just there and I think that that is so.

Nasty and so rude like I have like there's so many things that I could say about that and I really don't even have the time nor the energy really to get into everything that is wrong with that but the idea that as a wag or as somebody who's in a relationship with a professional athlete, and it's funny because you don't see this in like all other sports.

I feel like this is a very.

Sometimes an NBA specific problem like um Bappe is dating uh oh from um Elite I cannot remember her name she's a Spanish actress dating another actress she was in a real smutty romance.

OK, if you need a real good romance, actually watch that now that, that was a good one.

OK, but anyways, like, and people are supporting.

her because she's an actress, it's a whole thing anyways, but Ayesha Curry again, she's a scapegoat.

They're gonna hate on her regardless of what she does, but it's just crazy because I'm like, so when somebody is dating a professional athlete, you want them to do nothing, nothing, and then, and then even then it's like they have acceptable jobs for you and it's, it's a very, very weirdly misogynistic take and a very misogynistic way of thinking.

And it again confuses me because I'm like, why are you so invested in another man's relationship?

Why are you so invested in the dynamics of another man's relationship?

Um , either you're jealous, either you want to be in that relationship, or you just have way too much time on your hands, or you're not happy in your own relationships.

Like, why don't you control your own dynamics?

Why are you trying to push that on to somebody else?

It's like, yeah, she can have, you know, maybe a clothing brand, maybe a makeup brand, but she needs to stay quiet.

We don't need to know that she's there.

That is crazy.

That is insane.

It is a crazy thing to say that is just such an insane.

ly misogynistic dog whistle to say we don't wanna hear you, um, saying that to a woman, especially in the year 2026, knowing where we are politically, knowing where, you know, women are just generally, that's an insane, uh, take to have and I think to any man who is just going to immediately see, oh Ayesha Curry's doing this like.

Did Steph Curry tell you to get mad on his behalf?

I'm not entirely sure where, you know, all this anger is coming from, but it's just very insane.

It's incredibly disheartening to see.

Um, with that being said, congratulations, Ayesha Curry.

I'm sorry, we just kind of dogged on your friend.

But um we still love you but yeah we still love you and not that this is necessary, not that this is important, but as we said there was zero sexual chemistry in that movie, OK, yeah, there was like one kiss in the movie unmoved, OK.

OK, we were unmoved.

And so is that something that maybe speaks to the fact that Ayesha Curry is obviously in a happy relationship and she's not what like in love with her co-star the way that you guys are trying to frame this?

Yeah, I guess, but even if it wasn't, she's acting as an actress in a movie.

Like it's, I don't know, it's crazy to me.

I'm like .

And there's just a lack of respect I feel like is where it all stems from and just a lack of respect for, you know, women having autonomy and wanting to do things and wanting to be successful and be their own person and not be fully defined by their relationship.

Yeah, God forbid.

Yeah, honestly, disgusting take from Gilbert Arenas.

Um, he probably thought that that movie was like the most sexually charged thing that he's seen all year.

Like, that's probably his like NC-17 level vibes.

Um, hate to hear it.

And yeah, again, we don't need to, we probably covered that.

Aaliyah said it better than I could.

Um, but just a reminder that just because you're a very good athlete, that doesn't make you, uh, walk, you can't walk on water, you're not, you're not a god.

Um, we have so much athlete worship in our, in our culture, and as much as I love it, and hey, we're here talking about it, we, we'd love to talk about it.

It doesn't.

Um, mean that everything around you has to defer to you .

Ishaurri said, yeah, I'm getting cast in this movie and I wanna do it, and that's as good a reason as any to do something.

I would do it if I were her also.

If, if they called me up and they were like, we're giving you a holiday rom-com, I'd say, absolutely, I'm in.

When do we start filming?

So, Kudos to her.

Sorry that those men were so freaking weird to you.

Um, we love you and I hope that you read some audiobooks.

Consider for your next adventure.

Yeah, girl, and also had to, you know, just point this out, absolutely stunning, absolutely gorgeous.

OK.

Beautiful.

So like the entire movie, I was starstruck.

OK, the bad acting, I didn't even pay attention to that.

Girl, you look good.

You look good.

Amen.

Another thing, uh, we won't spend too much time on this.

I just had to say this because, um, speaking of people that really get my goat, Stephen A.

Smith, I like love him and hate him.

It's like, it's like a, a push and a pull, you know what I mean?

Dancing with the Stars star Ezra Freck went on ESPN's First Take last week, and it was with Stephen A.

and Skip Bayless, and I was like, oh my gosh, we've just got two angry men in front of the microphones.

Um, and I was like, Ezra, you're too pure for this.

Um, it made me think of the Demi Lovato meme that's like, get a job, stay away from her.

I was like, don't.

Don't take him with your angry energy, um, and that's really all I have to say, honestly.

I didn't tune into the spot because I was like, who knows what they're gonna talk about.

Stephen A.

sometimes makes me LOL, but other times I'm like, get this man off air, you know what I mean?

But yeah, that's, that's honestly all I really got on that.

Um, so I'm just gonna punch it to Aaliyah now to also tell us a little bit about Coco Goff and Ghana.

I mean, I have the best.

OK.

When I tell you this is the best crossover between sports and pop culture for me personally, um, I, the best way I can describe it is I feel like if there's a Venn diagram and Coco Goff and like women's tennis is on like one circle and the other circle is gonna and like, you know, that style of music, I'm right there at the center.

This is, this is my niche, OK?

Um, Gunna asked Coco Goff to be a part of his puppet music video.

Um, actually, according to the WTA, um, they didn't know each other prior to him asking her.

Um, she was hesitant to say yes, and she said she regretted it at first because she didn't wanna fly all the way down to Atlanta after, um, the US Open, but she went down, she filmed it, she looked incredible.

It's such a good music video, highly recommend.

Definitely go watch again, she looked incredible, stunning, by the way.

Um, and since then, they've kind of just been like this iconic like rapper tennis duo.

He came to the WTA finals, um, this was maybe 2 days ago, came and support her.

She shouted him out after her win.

Um, it was so cool.

Like he's like up there in the crowd.

Um , it's just so cool.

Like she was taking pictures with his family.

And I just know like being somebody who's like similar age to Coco Goff, like, I just know that she likely like me grew up just like listening to Gunna and so kind of getting to have this moment with like a really cool rapper who you likely grew up listening to so so so cool um people are trying to make it a romantic thing it's not that guys like and it even even even if it is like that's.

Neither here nor there, and I will be the first to talk about it if it does come out that it is, but I do think regardless of that, I think that this is just a really incredible crossover between just the intersection of sports, women's sports specifically, and pop culture.

Like it's so beautiful, um, yeah, like Coco Goff.

It's just so cool.

I'm obsessed with everything that she does and so this just kinda upped, oh, I'm about to get real cringe, but just kinda upped the aura a little bit like this is, it's kind of aura, um, and then Gunna, again, I just love Gunna, big fan of his music and his face.

Yeah , you heard it here first.

Gunna, if you're listening.

Hey, Gunna.

No, I'm kidding.

Hit the DMs.

Slide into the DMs.

We're obsessed.

Stream pop it, go watch the music video, um, and watch Coco be awesome and gonna be awesome as well, of course, but yeah, I, Coco, I love you.

Moving forward, we're gonna round things out with broad strokes.

This is our section of big things to know as we head out, just some stuff that we didn't get to dive into and.

Entirely, but that you should know.

For starters, we have the NBA Cup, which is the NBA's in-season tournament that's happening right now.

You might be asking yourself, what the hell is the NBA Cup and why should I care?

Well, I'll be honest with you, you probably don't necessarily need to.

It's pretty new.

We're still trying to get players to care about it, but it can be a good preview of which teams are going to make it.

Toward the end of the season, maybe even to the championship game, because last year, the Knicks won the NBA Cup and of course, they won the championship and they played the Spurs in both of those games.

As far as ways to incentivize players, um, players also get a cash prize if they're.

team wins.

That's how the league is trying to incentivize them.

If you're curious about knowing anything more, format, more prizes, um, you know, where things stand right now, I will link a really good explainer from our NBA editor, Tom Dearberger in the episode description.

Amid reports of a big breakup between uh Jordan Hudson and Bill Belichick, um, she has filed a lawsuit against a Massachusetts couple where she alleged that they leaked a shirtless photo of Belichick on the porch of an Airbnb in 2023.

The photo went viral and was later investigated on an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Hudson alleges that the owners of the Airbnb shared the photo intentionally despite her pleas not to.

Though the couple denies doing so, this is again coming after rumors of this big breakup between Jordan Hudson and Bill Belichick.

I would love for you to maybe shed some light on this relationship, and we've talked about this before, but I'd love.

Yes, yeah.

We'll do the quickest of primers.

So, um, if you didn't know this, Bill Belichick, he is a 74 year old football coach.

He currently works at UNC Chapel Hill, and up until allegedly recently, he was dating a 25-year-old cheerleader and I think maybe model, um, Jordan Hudson.

She, uh, was truly, for my money, one of the most interesting characters in all of sports.

I am actually kind of sad that they have broken up, if we're being honest, because that means that I think she'll, she'll be around less.

Um, and her behavior, just, just go read some articles.

She acted like a publicist for Bill.

It was like, Actually the most entertaining and and kind of iconic in its own way sort of thing.

So, she is very litigious, um, she loves to be filing lawsuits and making statements and things of that nature.

If she was trying to patent, um, patent or trademark, not sure which one.

Bill's version, like the Taylor's version thing that Taylor Swift was doing for whenever Bill went to um Chapel Hill, that didn't go through.

So she's just, she's just a good one to watch.

She's just a good one to watch.

And of course now we, again, we have her um filing a lawsuit here.

The couple, as Leah said, denies that they intentionally leaked anything.

Um, so we'll see where this goes.

We'll keep you updated.

Incredible stuff here.

Um, I guess another broad stroke, just kind of a callback to what we spoke about earlier, but in that game that Ghana was in attendance, actually Coco Goff, this is WTA Finals, um, she defeated Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the Bills owner.

Owner Terry Pegula.

OK, big deal.

And then obviously Gunna was there, which I just, I, I've brought up too many times.

You gotta stop.

No, it's important.

It's important.

Congrats, Coco.

Um, love to see you succeeding.

Um, and then the last thing to know before we head out, golfer Blades Brown, he's 19 years old, and that just side note is like the most golfer name of all time.

Um, he became the youngest winner on the PGA Tour in 95 years on Sunday, when he won the Worldwide Technology championship in a playoff against Ben James.

Brown is now the youngest winner of a PGA Tour event since Charles Kosis won the Michigan Open at 18 years old in 1931.

Incredible stuff.

That is so cool.

I mean, what is it with these like golfer names?

Like I'm kind of obsessed.

I know.

I don't know if it's like a pre-rec or something.

We should do like, do you know those like things online?

I don't know.

I guess I don't know if I should say this, but it's like how to make your stripper name or something like and it's like the month you were born and then like the street you grew up on.

I'm like it should be like how to make your golfer name.

No, genuinely, like, I'm like if you want your kid to be like a really great golfer, you gotta give him a sick, sick name.

It's like in the rule book actually, you know, written by the parents of Tiger Woods.

Yeah, are you kidding?

Tiger, Tiger Woods.

I'm sorry, even Rory McIlroy to me is such a, such a good name, such like a master's name.

Incredible stuff.

Um, I know.

Well, that's our episode for you today, guys.

I'm Bridget and I'm Aliyah, and this has been the broadcast.

We'll see you Thursday for another super fun episode.

And in the meantime, please share the show with your friends if you're loving it.

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Bye.