Kalshi Promo Code for Mexico vs. England: Get $20 Trading Bonus

Mexico and England clash on Sunday, July 5, and you can trade on the action with a welcome offer from Kalshi. The $20 trading bonus requires the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS at signup. This offer lets you deposit $20 and trade at least $20 in event contracts to unlock your bonus, regardless of trade outcomes. Explore prediction market promos and start trading on this Round of 16 matchup today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Mexico vs. England

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new users. You'll deposit a minimum of $20, then trade at least $20 in any event contracts available on the platform. Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus is credited to your account, win or lose. This means if you trade $20 on Mexico to advance past England and that trade loses, you still receive your $20 bonus.

The terms are simple and flexible. You can claim this offer in all states except Nevada, and you must be physically present in an eligible location. The promo code SIBONUS is required during registration to trigger the bonus. You'll need to provide a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to verify your identity. The offer is ongoing, so you can claim it whenever you're ready to start trading.

Consider using this bonus to trade on Mexico's defensive strength or England's attacking depth in the Round of 16. If you predict Mexico will keep another clean sheet against England, you can trade that outcome. Alternatively, you might trade on whether Harry Kane scores, or which team advances to the quarterfinals. Your $20 bonus gives you additional capital to explore multiple markets around this high-stakes matchup.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus

Claiming your $20 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and start trading on Mexico vs. England:

Sign up with the promo code. Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, and location information. Verify your identity. Upload a government ID or passport and take a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number. These Know Your Customer checks are standard across prediction markets and take just a few minutes. Make your deposit. Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on the match. Browse Kalshi's markets and trade at least $20 in event contracts. You can trade on Mexico vs. England outcomes, player performance, or other events available on the platform. Receive your bonus. Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically, regardless of whether your trades win or lose. Withdraw your winnings. If your trades are profitable, go to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore Kalshi further? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

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