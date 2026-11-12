Michael Carrick Soaring in Kalshi Coaches Fired Market

All signs are pointing towards Manchester United parting ways with manager Michael Carrick. Kalshi’s Premier League managers fired market is more bullish now than ever on Carrick getting sacked, with a 99% chance it happens before 2027.

Carrick had an 81% chance of being sacked just under a week ago. However, recent reports have all but confirmed the club is likely to make a move sooner rather than later. Kalshi settles the market based on if Carrick is still with the club by January 1, 2027.

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All but gone

Per a report from The Athletic, it’s only a matter of time until Carrick is out as manager of Man United. This comes after the club's last match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford, which ended in a 4-4 draw, leaving Man U 18th in the Premier League and in the relegation zone.

“The club continues to insist that no decision has been reached, but multiple sources, speaking to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, indicate work has been undertaken on potential replacements, and the anticipation is a change will be made before the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool [Nov. 22].”

Manchester United is currently enduring its worst-ever start to a Premier League season, sitting in the relegation zone with just 8 points from their first 10 matches. They are 1-5-4. Their play in the Champions League also hasn't impressed, at 2-0-2 with just six points and a 0-goal differential.

Already lining up a replacement

One major name floated as a replacement is United States Men’s National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino. Multiple reports suggest that both sides have been working out a deal that would make Pochettino and his staff the heads of Man United. Sports Illustrated’s Roberto Casillas pointed out that there are no major hurdles that would hold Pochettino back from becoming the new manager.

“Pochettino signed a fresh four-year deal after the 2026 World Cup to remain at the USMNT’s helm for the 2030 World Cup cycle. However, a release clause was included in the contract, and talkSPORT indicates it wouldn’t represent a major hurdle for the Red Devils to trigger the clause and poach him.”

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