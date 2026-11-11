Man Utd Take Major Steps in Michael Carrick Succession Plan for Mauricio Pochettino—Report

Manchester United have reportedly intensified their mission to make Mauricio Pochettino their next manager, advancing negotiations to poach the U.S. men’s national team manager and bring him back to the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, United have made “contact” with U.S. Soccer in order to strike a deal that would make the Argentine boss Michael Carrick’s successor at Old Trafford’s dugout.

On Monday, reports surfaced that United were planning to fire Carrick after the Red Devils found themselves in the Premier League relegation zone for the first time in 40 years. Although Carrick has continued to oversee United's training sessions during the infancy of the international break, a new timeline has reportedly been set, and the expectation is that club director Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada fire Carrick on Thursday.

Pochettino quickly became the favorite to succeed Carrick ever since news of his imminent sacking surfaced. Now, talks are underway, with one significant hurdle seemingly the only thing in the way of the Argentine becoming United’s new boss.

United must trigger the buyout included in Pochettino’s USMNT contract—a fresh four-year deal he signed after the 2026 World Cup. The buyout is reportedly worth $10 million (£7.4 million), but a total package could be closer to $12 million to include Pochettino’s coaching staff in the transfer.

Man Utd Reach ‘Verbal Agreement’ With Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino (right) is details away from replacing Michael Carrick at the helm of Manchester United. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Negotiations between United and U.S. Soccer are expected to continue in the coming hours, with a deal between the club and federation as the only obstacle left to overcome—outside of United making Carrick’s sacking official.

There shouldn’t be too much heavy lifting, considering reports that U.S. Soccer have already begun a succession plan and that United are “comfortable” with Pochettino remaining with the USMNT through the November window.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that United were “finalizing” a contract agreement with Pochettino. Now, multiple reports suggest that a verbal agreement in principle has been stuck between the Red Devils and the 54-year-old Argentine boss.

Pochettino is currently preparing for the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals tie against Haiti, which he reportedly plans to oversee before switching jobs. Despite the growing speculation and uncertainty, many U.S. players have described the start of the team’s November camp as “business as usual.”

With Pochettino’s arrival to United’s dugout looking increasingly likely, the USMNT has reportedly targeted Pep Guardiola as its dream replacement.

Pochettino has never hidden his desire of one day returning to the Premier League. Now, after a decade of being linked with United’s managerial job, there’s a high chance that it finally becomes a reality by the time the Red Devils take the pitch against Liverpool in their next match on Nov. 22.