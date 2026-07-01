Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Bonus for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Trading

The USA takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1, and prediction market traders can capitalize on the matchup with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks the welcome offer for new users in most U.S. states. This is your chance to trade on a critical knockout-stage clash between a co-host looking to build on group-stage momentum and a dangerous qualifier with knockout experience.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the USA vs. Bosnia Match

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you meet the platform's activation requirements. To claim the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $20 into your account during registration. The bonus becomes available once your deposit clears, giving you additional capital to trade on the USA vs. Bosnia prediction market and beyond.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during account registration to qualify for the bonus

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the promotion

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to activate the $50 bonus

You'll need to provide valid identification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID

Social Security Number verification may also be requested during the signup process

Once your bonus is active, you can trade on whether the USA advances past Bosnia and Herzegovina, or explore other prediction markets on Polymarket. If you predict the USA wins and the match unfolds that way, your winnings grow your account balance. If your prediction doesn't materialize, you've used bonus funds rather than your own deposit to learn the platform. The beauty of prediction markets is that you control your exposure and can trade across multiple outcomes throughout the tournament.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code for USA vs. Bosnia Trading

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming the SIBONUS bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the USA vs. Bosnia match:

Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process to unlock the welcome bonus Provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Complete any additional verification requests, such as Social Security Number confirmation, if Polymarket asks Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to activate your $50 bonus and unlock full trading access Navigate to the USA vs. Bosnia market and place your first prediction on the match outcome

For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.