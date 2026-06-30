Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for France vs. Sweden, Round of 32 Prediction Markets

France and Sweden square off in a Round of 32 matchup on Tuesday, June 30, and it's the perfect time to explore Polymarket promo code offers. New users can claim an $50 bonus by entering code SIBONUS during registration, then trade on this high-stakes contest. Whether you're predicting France's dominant attack will overwhelm Sweden's defense or backing an upset, prediction market promos like this one give you capital to make your first trades.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for France vs. Sweden

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a welcome offer that requires a $20 minimum deposit to activate. Once you've signed up with the code and funded your account, you'll receive your bonus to trade on prediction markets, including the France vs. Sweden matchup. This gives you additional capital to place trades on outcomes like match results, goal totals, or individual player performances.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

A valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and selfie holding that ID are required

Minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the bonus

Let's say you trade on France to win the match. If your prediction is correct, your winnings are added to your account balance. If France doesn't win, your trade closes at a loss, and you'll have learned valuable lessons about prediction market trading. Either way, the bonus gives you a real opportunity to engage with the platform ahead of this marquee tournament matchup.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade France vs. Sweden

Getting started with your Polymarket welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and begin trading on France vs. Sweden:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a photo of your valid ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit a minimum of $20 to activate your bonus Once your deposit is confirmed, your bonus will be credited to your account Navigate to the France vs. Sweden market and place your first trades

Ready to dive deeper into prediction market trading? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares to other leading prediction markets.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.