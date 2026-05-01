The 100 Best Premier League Quiz Questions

Think you know your Premier League soccer?

Well, it’s time to put that claim to the test with Sports Illustrated’s ultimate Premier League quiz.

From general knowledge and big-money transfers to tricky trivia only the most dedicated fans will know, plus questions on the league’s biggest clubs, this set of 100 questions is designed to stretch your English top-flight knowledge to the limit.

No more delay—let’s get started.

Premier League General Knowledge Quiz Questions

The prize on offer. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

1. When was the inaugural season of the Premier League?

Answer: 1992–93.

2. Which team won the title that year?

Answer: Manchester United

3. Before being rebranded as the Premier League, England’s top flight was called what?

Answer: First Division

4. How many teams currently compete in the Premier League?

Answer: 20

5. Each season, how many teams are relegated from the Premier League?

Answer: Three

6. Which soccer federation is the Premier League part of?

Answer: UEFA

7. How many different clubs have ever won the Premier League?

Answer: Seven (Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd)

8. Of the Premier League’s founding 22 teams, only one is no longer in existence. Name them.

Answer: Wimbledon FC (Dissolved in June 2004)

9. Name the Premier League’s first-ever (and still major) broadcaster.

Answer: Sky

10. Which is current the biggest stadium in the Premier League, with a capacity of 74,244?

Answer: Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Premier League Records Quiz Questions

Alan Shearer holds the most famous record. | Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

11. Which team has won the most Premier League titles?

Answer: Manchester United (15)

12. Which player holds the record for the most Premier League appearances of all time?

Answer: James Milner

13. How many points did Manchester City accrue in their record-breaking 2017–18 Premier League season?

Answer: 100

14. Which team has been relegated from the Premier League the most times?

Answer: Norwich City (Six)

15. Who is the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer?

Answer: Alan Shearer (260)

16. Which team holds the unwanted record of recording the lowest-ever points total in a Premier League season?

Answer: Derby County (11 points, 2007–08)

17. Which team went an entire Premier League season unbeaten in 2003–04?

Answer: Arsenal

18. Name the player with the most assists in Premier League history.

Answer: Ryan Giggs (162)

19. Which player scored the most goals in a single Premier League season, scoring 36 in 2022–23?

Answer: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

20. Which goalkeeper has the most clean sheets in Premier League history?

Answer: Petr Čech (202)

Premier League Managers Quiz Questions

Pep Guardiola took the league by storm with Man City. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

21. Which manager famously won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1994–95?

Answer: Kenny Dalglish

22. Name the only non-European manager to win the Premier League title.

Answer: Manuel Pellegrini (Chilean, with Manchester City in 2013–14)

23. Who is the most successful manager in Premier League history with 13 titles?

Answer: Sir Alex Ferguson

24. There have been four Italian managers who have won the Premier League title. Name them all.

Answer: Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City, 2015–16), Antonio Conte (Chelsea, 2016–17), Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea, 2009–10), Roberto Mancini (Manchester City, 2011–12)

25. Which manager has taken charge of the most games in Premier League history?

Answer: Arsène Wenger (828)

26. Sam Allardyce has managed how many Premier League clubs during his career?

Answer: Nine (Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United)

27. Which Croatian manager took charge of Tottenham Hotspur for just 44 days in 2026?

Answer: Igor Tudor

28. Name the only Brazilian manager in Premier League history.

Answer: Luiz Felipe Scolari (Chelsea, 2008–09)

29. During their sole season in the Premier League in 2023–24, who was the manager of Luton Town?

Answer: Rob Edwards

30. Who succeeded Jürgen Klopp as the manager of Liverpool when he stepped down in 2024?

Answer: Arne Slot

Premier League Transfers Quiz Questions

Alexis Sanchez. | Getty/Clive Mason

31. From which club did Liverpool sign Virgil van Dijk in 2018?

Answer: Southampton

32. Which player was famously unveiled by Manchester United in 2018 by way of a video of him playing the piano?

Answer: Alexis Sánchez

33. Who was Manchester City’s first signing after their 2008 takeover?

Answer: Robinho

34. Who is the most expensive player in Premier League history?

Answer: Alexander Isak (Newcastle United to Liverpool, $169 million)

35. Which player was dubbed “Judas” by Tottenham Hotspur fans after his controversial move to rivals Arsenal in 2001?

Answer: Sol Campbell

36. Which player holds the record for the highest combined transfer fees in EPL history, totalling over $365 million?

Answer: Romelu Lukaku

37. Which player tried to force a Deadline Day move away from QPR in 2013 by turning up at another club?

Answer: Peter Odemwingie

38. In 2013, which player became the first in soccer history to be transferred for over €100 million?

Answer: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid)

39. From which club did Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003?

Answer: Sporting CP

40. Fernando Torres moved from Liverpool to Chelsea in 2011. How much did he cost?

Answer: £50 million ($67 million)

Hard Premier League Quiz Questions

Michu’s goal celebration was iconic. | IMAGO/Colorsport

41. Which player convinced Graeme Souness he was related to George Weah to earn a contract at Southampton in 1996?

Answer: Ali Dia

42. Who assisted Sergio Agüero’s iconic title-winning goal for Manchester City against QPR in 2012?

Answer: Mario Balotelli

43. Which player scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history in just 2 minutes and 56 seconds in 2015?

Answer: Sadio Mané (for Southampton vs. Aston Villa)

44. Which Spanish striker scored 18 Premier League goals in his debut season for Swansea City in 2012–13?

Answer: Michu

45. Name the only player to have represented eight different Premier League clubs.

Answer: Marcus Bent (Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Everton, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City, Wolves)

46. Following his kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan in 1995, how long was Eric Cantona banned from soccer?

Answer: Eight months

47. Which Swedish player once had a bizarre clause in his contract banning him from travelling into space?

Answer: Stefan Schwarz (Sunderland)

48. Which soccer club was owned twice by English rock star Elton John?

Answer: Watford Town

49. Who scored the first-ever Premier League goal in 1992?

Answer: Brian Deane (for Sheffield United vs. Manchester United)

50. Frédéric Nimani is the first and only player from his country to play in the Premier League. Where is he from?

Answer: Central African Republic

Arsenal Quiz Questions

Arsenal's Thierry Henry. | Ian Walton/Getty Images

51. Which stadium has Arsenal played at since 2006?

Answer: Emirates Stadium

52. From which club did Arsenal sign Thierry Henry in 1999?

Answer: Juventus

53. In which year was Arsenal founded?

Answer: 1886

54. Which teenage star became Arsenal's youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer by netting against Everton in 2026?

Answer: Max Dowman (16 years, 73 days)

55. Who became Arsenal manager in 2018 after Arsène Wenger left the club?

Answer: Unai Emery

56. Which Russian player famously scored all four goals in Arsenal’s 4–4 draw with Liverpool in 2009?

Answer: Andrey Arshavin

57. Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor came from which country?

Answer: Togo

58. How many of their 38 Premier League games did Arsenal draw when they went unbeaten in 2003–04?

Answer: 12

59. Which French forward joined Arsenal in August 2000 for a then-club record £13 million ($18 million)?

Answer: Sylvain Wiltord (from Bordeaux)

60. What is Arsenal’s nickname?

Answer: The Gunners

Chelsea Quiz Questions

Chelsea’s Gianfranco Zola brought a wide array of outrageous skills to the Premier League. | Ben Radford /Allsport/Getty

61. In which year did Chelsea win their first Premier League title?

Answer: 2005

62. Which English manager was appointed by Chelsea in January 2026 and left after just 106 days in charge?

Answer: Liam Rosenior

63. What nickname was given to the striker partnership of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Eidur Guðjohnsen at Chelsea?

Answer: “Fire & Ice”

64. Who is Chelsea’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with 147 goals?

Answer: Frank Lampard

65. Which London club is Chelsea’s closest geographical rival?

Answer: Fulham

66. At which stadium do Chelsea play their home matches?

Answer: Stamford Bridge

67. Who was Chelsea’s first non-British manager, taking charge of the club between 1996 and 1998?

Answer: Ruud Gullit

68. From which French club did Chelsea sign Eden Hazard in 2012?

Answer: LOSC Lille

69. Chelsea have had only one Gabonese player in their history. Who is he?

Answer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

70. Chelsea set the record for fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season in 2004–05. How many did they concede?

Answer: 15

Liverpool Quiz Questions

Steven Gerrard. | PA Images/IMAGO

71. Who captained Liverpool during their 2019–20 Premier League title win?

Answer: Jordan Henderson

72. Mohamed Salah previously played for which other Premier League club before joining Liverpool?

Answer: Chelsea

73. What is Liverpool’s home stadium called?

Answer: Anfield

74. Which Liverpool striker scored 31 Premier League goals in 2013–14?

Answer: Luis Suárez

75. Which Liverpool academy graduate left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2025?

Answer: Trent Alexander-Arnold

76. Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler was famously known by what nickname?

Answer: “God”

77. Which former Liverpool manager, who won the FA Cup in 2000–01, passed away in 2020?

Answer: Gérard Houllier

78. Jamie Carragher once said which former Senegalese flop was “always the last one picked in training” at Liverpool?

Answer: El Hadji Diouf

79. How old was Michael Owen when he won the Ballon d’Or while at Liverpool in 2001?

Answer: 22

80. Raheem Sterling scored more Premier League goals during his career than Steven Gerrard. True or false?

Answer: True (Sterling scored 123, Gerrard scored 120)

Manchester City Quiz Questions

Erling Haaland has enjoyed his time in England. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

81. Mario Balotelli famously revealed an undershirt with what message after scoring against Manchester United in 2011?

Answer: “Why Always Me?”

82. In what year was Manchester City founded?

Answer: 1880

83. What position did Manchester City finish in the Premier League during Pep Guardiola’s first season (2016–17)?

Answer: 3rd

84. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Manchester City’s owner, is vice-president of which country?

Answer: United Arab Emirates

85. Which former Manchester City defender was nicknamed “Psycho”?

Answer: Stuart Pearce

86. Which Manchester City striker became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals in 2025?

Answer: Erling Haaland

87. True or false: Sergio Agüero scored more Premier League goals than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Answer: True (Agüero scored 184, Henry scored 175)

88. Which former England manager also managed Manchester City during the 2007–08 Premier League season?

Answer: Sven-Göran Eriksson

89. Before moving to the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City played their home games at which stadium?

Answer: Maine Road

90. To the nearest mile, how far is the Etihad Stadium from Old Trafford?

Answer: Four miles

Manchester United Quiz Questions

Nobody was able to bend it quite like Manchester United’s David Beckham. | Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Image

91. Who is Manchester United’s record Premier League goalscorer?

Answer: Wayne Rooney (208)

92. Which player did United re-sign from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record £89 million ($120 million)?

Answer: Paul Pogba

93. Who replaced Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in 2013?

Answer: David Moyes

94. What was the score in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final match in charge against West Bromwich Albion?

Answer: 5–5

95. Who was the first Manchester United player to win the Ballon d’Or?

Answer: Denis Law (1964)

96. The rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds United is commonly known as what?

Answer: The Roses Rivalry

97. Which former Manchester United player did Sir Alex Ferguson famously kick a boot at in the dressing room in 2003?

Answer: David Beckham

98. In which year did the Glazer family take over Manchester United?

Answer: 2005

99. The South Stand at Old Trafford is named after which Manchester United legend who passed away in 2023?

Answer: Sir Bobby Charlton

100. Which English defender was Manchester United’s captain between 2005 and 2010?

Answer: Gary Neville

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