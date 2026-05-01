The 100 Best Premier League Quiz Questions
Think you know your Premier League soccer?
Well, it’s time to put that claim to the test with Sports Illustrated’s ultimate Premier League quiz.
From general knowledge and big-money transfers to tricky trivia only the most dedicated fans will know, plus questions on the league’s biggest clubs, this set of 100 questions is designed to stretch your English top-flight knowledge to the limit.
No more delay—let’s get started.
Premier League General Knowledge Quiz Questions
1. When was the inaugural season of the Premier League?
Answer: 1992–93.
2. Which team won the title that year?
Answer: Manchester United
3. Before being rebranded as the Premier League, England’s top flight was called what?
Answer: First Division
4. How many teams currently compete in the Premier League?
Answer: 20
5. Each season, how many teams are relegated from the Premier League?
Answer: Three
6. Which soccer federation is the Premier League part of?
Answer: UEFA
7. How many different clubs have ever won the Premier League?
Answer: Seven (Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd)
8. Of the Premier League’s founding 22 teams, only one is no longer in existence. Name them.
Answer: Wimbledon FC (Dissolved in June 2004)
9. Name the Premier League’s first-ever (and still major) broadcaster.
Answer: Sky
10. Which is current the biggest stadium in the Premier League, with a capacity of 74,244?
Answer: Old Trafford (Manchester United)
Premier League Records Quiz Questions
11. Which team has won the most Premier League titles?
Answer: Manchester United (15)
12. Which player holds the record for the most Premier League appearances of all time?
Answer: James Milner
13. How many points did Manchester City accrue in their record-breaking 2017–18 Premier League season?
Answer: 100
14. Which team has been relegated from the Premier League the most times?
Answer: Norwich City (Six)
15. Who is the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer?
Answer: Alan Shearer (260)
16. Which team holds the unwanted record of recording the lowest-ever points total in a Premier League season?
Answer: Derby County (11 points, 2007–08)
17. Which team went an entire Premier League season unbeaten in 2003–04?
Answer: Arsenal
18. Name the player with the most assists in Premier League history.
Answer: Ryan Giggs (162)
19. Which player scored the most goals in a single Premier League season, scoring 36 in 2022–23?
Answer: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
20. Which goalkeeper has the most clean sheets in Premier League history?
Answer: Petr Čech (202)
Premier League Managers Quiz Questions
21. Which manager famously won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1994–95?
Answer: Kenny Dalglish
22. Name the only non-European manager to win the Premier League title.
Answer: Manuel Pellegrini (Chilean, with Manchester City in 2013–14)
23. Who is the most successful manager in Premier League history with 13 titles?
Answer: Sir Alex Ferguson
24. There have been four Italian managers who have won the Premier League title. Name them all.
Answer: Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City, 2015–16), Antonio Conte (Chelsea, 2016–17), Carlo Ancelotti (Chelsea, 2009–10), Roberto Mancini (Manchester City, 2011–12)
25. Which manager has taken charge of the most games in Premier League history?
Answer: Arsène Wenger (828)
26. Sam Allardyce has managed how many Premier League clubs during his career?
Answer: Nine (Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United)
27. Which Croatian manager took charge of Tottenham Hotspur for just 44 days in 2026?
Answer: Igor Tudor
28. Name the only Brazilian manager in Premier League history.
Answer: Luiz Felipe Scolari (Chelsea, 2008–09)
29. During their sole season in the Premier League in 2023–24, who was the manager of Luton Town?
Answer: Rob Edwards
30. Who succeeded Jürgen Klopp as the manager of Liverpool when he stepped down in 2024?
Answer: Arne Slot
Premier League Transfers Quiz Questions
31. From which club did Liverpool sign Virgil van Dijk in 2018?
Answer: Southampton
32. Which player was famously unveiled by Manchester United in 2018 by way of a video of him playing the piano?
Answer: Alexis Sánchez
33. Who was Manchester City’s first signing after their 2008 takeover?
Answer: Robinho
34. Who is the most expensive player in Premier League history?
Answer: Alexander Isak (Newcastle United to Liverpool, $169 million)
35. Which player was dubbed “Judas” by Tottenham Hotspur fans after his controversial move to rivals Arsenal in 2001?
Answer: Sol Campbell
36. Which player holds the record for the highest combined transfer fees in EPL history, totalling over $365 million?
Answer: Romelu Lukaku
37. Which player tried to force a Deadline Day move away from QPR in 2013 by turning up at another club?
Answer: Peter Odemwingie
38. In 2013, which player became the first in soccer history to be transferred for over €100 million?
Answer: Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid)
39. From which club did Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003?
Answer: Sporting CP
40. Fernando Torres moved from Liverpool to Chelsea in 2011. How much did he cost?
Answer: £50 million ($67 million)
Hard Premier League Quiz Questions
41. Which player convinced Graeme Souness he was related to George Weah to earn a contract at Southampton in 1996?
Answer: Ali Dia
42. Who assisted Sergio Agüero’s iconic title-winning goal for Manchester City against QPR in 2012?
Answer: Mario Balotelli
43. Which player scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history in just 2 minutes and 56 seconds in 2015?
Answer: Sadio Mané (for Southampton vs. Aston Villa)
44. Which Spanish striker scored 18 Premier League goals in his debut season for Swansea City in 2012–13?
Answer: Michu
45. Name the only player to have represented eight different Premier League clubs.
Answer: Marcus Bent (Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Everton, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City, Wolves)
46. Following his kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan in 1995, how long was Eric Cantona banned from soccer?
Answer: Eight months
47. Which Swedish player once had a bizarre clause in his contract banning him from travelling into space?
Answer: Stefan Schwarz (Sunderland)
48. Which soccer club was owned twice by English rock star Elton John?
Answer: Watford Town
49. Who scored the first-ever Premier League goal in 1992?
Answer: Brian Deane (for Sheffield United vs. Manchester United)
50. Frédéric Nimani is the first and only player from his country to play in the Premier League. Where is he from?
Answer: Central African Republic
Arsenal Quiz Questions
51. Which stadium has Arsenal played at since 2006?
Answer: Emirates Stadium
52. From which club did Arsenal sign Thierry Henry in 1999?
Answer: Juventus
53. In which year was Arsenal founded?
Answer: 1886
54. Which teenage star became Arsenal's youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer by netting against Everton in 2026?
Answer: Max Dowman (16 years, 73 days)
55. Who became Arsenal manager in 2018 after Arsène Wenger left the club?
Answer: Unai Emery
56. Which Russian player famously scored all four goals in Arsenal’s 4–4 draw with Liverpool in 2009?
Answer: Andrey Arshavin
57. Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor came from which country?
Answer: Togo
58. How many of their 38 Premier League games did Arsenal draw when they went unbeaten in 2003–04?
Answer: 12
59. Which French forward joined Arsenal in August 2000 for a then-club record £13 million ($18 million)?
Answer: Sylvain Wiltord (from Bordeaux)
60. What is Arsenal’s nickname?
Answer: The Gunners
Chelsea Quiz Questions
61. In which year did Chelsea win their first Premier League title?
Answer: 2005
62. Which English manager was appointed by Chelsea in January 2026 and left after just 106 days in charge?
Answer: Liam Rosenior
63. What nickname was given to the striker partnership of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Eidur Guðjohnsen at Chelsea?
Answer: “Fire & Ice”
64. Who is Chelsea’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with 147 goals?
Answer: Frank Lampard
65. Which London club is Chelsea’s closest geographical rival?
Answer: Fulham
66. At which stadium do Chelsea play their home matches?
Answer: Stamford Bridge
67. Who was Chelsea’s first non-British manager, taking charge of the club between 1996 and 1998?
Answer: Ruud Gullit
68. From which French club did Chelsea sign Eden Hazard in 2012?
Answer: LOSC Lille
69. Chelsea have had only one Gabonese player in their history. Who is he?
Answer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
70. Chelsea set the record for fewest goals conceded in a Premier League season in 2004–05. How many did they concede?
Answer: 15
Liverpool Quiz Questions
71. Who captained Liverpool during their 2019–20 Premier League title win?
Answer: Jordan Henderson
72. Mohamed Salah previously played for which other Premier League club before joining Liverpool?
Answer: Chelsea
73. What is Liverpool’s home stadium called?
Answer: Anfield
74. Which Liverpool striker scored 31 Premier League goals in 2013–14?
Answer: Luis Suárez
75. Which Liverpool academy graduate left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2025?
Answer: Trent Alexander-Arnold
76. Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler was famously known by what nickname?
Answer: “God”
77. Which former Liverpool manager, who won the FA Cup in 2000–01, passed away in 2020?
Answer: Gérard Houllier
78. Jamie Carragher once said which former Senegalese flop was “always the last one picked in training” at Liverpool?
Answer: El Hadji Diouf
79. How old was Michael Owen when he won the Ballon d’Or while at Liverpool in 2001?
Answer: 22
80. Raheem Sterling scored more Premier League goals during his career than Steven Gerrard. True or false?
Answer: True (Sterling scored 123, Gerrard scored 120)
Manchester City Quiz Questions
81. Mario Balotelli famously revealed an undershirt with what message after scoring against Manchester United in 2011?
Answer: “Why Always Me?”
82. In what year was Manchester City founded?
Answer: 1880
83. What position did Manchester City finish in the Premier League during Pep Guardiola’s first season (2016–17)?
Answer: 3rd
84. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Manchester City’s owner, is vice-president of which country?
Answer: United Arab Emirates
85. Which former Manchester City defender was nicknamed “Psycho”?
Answer: Stuart Pearce
86. Which Manchester City striker became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals in 2025?
Answer: Erling Haaland
87. True or false: Sergio Agüero scored more Premier League goals than Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.
Answer: True (Agüero scored 184, Henry scored 175)
88. Which former England manager also managed Manchester City during the 2007–08 Premier League season?
Answer: Sven-Göran Eriksson
89. Before moving to the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City played their home games at which stadium?
Answer: Maine Road
90. To the nearest mile, how far is the Etihad Stadium from Old Trafford?
Answer: Four miles
Manchester United Quiz Questions
91. Who is Manchester United’s record Premier League goalscorer?
Answer: Wayne Rooney (208)
92. Which player did United re-sign from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record £89 million ($120 million)?
Answer: Paul Pogba
93. Who replaced Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager in 2013?
Answer: David Moyes
94. What was the score in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final match in charge against West Bromwich Albion?
Answer: 5–5
95. Who was the first Manchester United player to win the Ballon d’Or?
Answer: Denis Law (1964)
96. The rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds United is commonly known as what?
Answer: The Roses Rivalry
97. Which former Manchester United player did Sir Alex Ferguson famously kick a boot at in the dressing room in 2003?
Answer: David Beckham
98. In which year did the Glazer family take over Manchester United?
Answer: 2005
99. The South Stand at Old Trafford is named after which Manchester United legend who passed away in 2023?
Answer: Sir Bobby Charlton
100. Which English defender was Manchester United’s captain between 2005 and 2010?
Answer: Gary Neville
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Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.