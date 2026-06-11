13 Liverpool Transfer Targets to Watch at the 2026 World Cup

Liverpool have fewer representatives at the World Cup than during previous tournaments, but there remains plenty for supporters to analyze during this summer’s competition.

Only 11 Reds are donning their national team jerseys in North America—fewer than Crystal Palace (12) and Al Hilal (12)—but there could be some future Liverpool players lining up at the tournament.

Now under ex-Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, Liverpool are searching for reinforcements in the transfer market after a disastrous 2025–26 campaign, and an array of their targets will be seeking to impress at the World Cup ahead of potential blockbuster moves to Anfield.

Here are 13 Liverpool-linked players to keep an eye on at this summer’s tournament.

Center Back

Nico Schlotterbeck could be on the move this summer. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Nico Schlotterbeck has long been tipped with a move to Merseyside as he continues to thrive at Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool need another center back following Ibrahima Konaté’s departure and there aren’t many better than the Germany international. While he signed a new contract with BVB in the spring, it reportedly contains a release clause available to certain clubs.

Group stage matches: Curaçao (June 14), Ivory Coast (June 20), Ecuador (June 25)

Liverpool already boast a healthy Dutch contingent, but their search for a new center back could lead them to two more Oranje representatives. Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Jan Paul van Hecke both have a long lost of admirers ahead of the summer window, although neither would come cheap for the Reds.

Group stage matches: Japan (June 14), Sweden (June 20), Tunisia (June 25)

If Liverpool target a more cost-effective central defender, then emerging Ecuador and Club Brugge star Joel Ordóñez could be a solution. The 22-year-old has impressed consistently in Belgium after rising from the fabled Independiente del Valle academy in his homeland, which has produced the likes of Moisés Caicedo, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié. Liverpool have been linked with the defender previously.

Group stage matches: Ivory Coast (June 14), Curaçao (June 20), Germany (June 25)

Central Midfield

Senegal’s Lamine Camara has been linked with Liverpool. | Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly among the suitors for up-and-coming Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, who will represent Senegal this summer. The 22-year-old could prove the perfect addition for the Reds in the engine room as they seek to ease the burden on Ryan Gravenberch next term.

Group stage matches: France (June 16), Norway (June 22), Iraq (June 26)

While Manchester City are leading the race for Elliot Anderson and appear set to secure his services, the England international remains a target for Liverpool until the deal is signed. The Nottingham Forest ace will feature alongside Declan Rice in Thomas Tuchel’s double pivot in North America.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

There have been past reports linking Liverpool with Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, who could re-emerge as a transfer target as the Reds look to solidify in central areas. The 25-year-old will hope to feature prominently for Germany this summer, although he’s unlikely to be a starter under Julian Nagelsmann.

Group stage matches: Curaçao (June 14), Ivory Coast (June 20), Ecuador (June 25)

Right Wing

Yan Diomande is Liverpool’s priority target. | IMAGO/DeFodi Images

Liverpool are competing with European champions Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Yan Diomande, whose incredible debut season with RB Leipzig has earned him a World Cup call-up for the Ivory Coast and a transfer likely surpassing $150 million. Should the versatile 19-year-old produce more magic in North America, that eye-watering price tag could even increase further.

Group stage matches: Ecuador (June 14), Germany (June 20), Curaçao (June 25)

Iraola’s Liverpool arrival has intensified links with every Bournemouth star, including Rayan. The 19-year-old arrived on England’s south coast in the winter and enjoyed such a fine start to his spell at the Vitality Stadium that Carlo Ancelotti called him up to Brazil’s squad. The winger reportedly has a $174 million release clause that becomes active in January 2027.

Group stage matches: Morocco (June 13), Haiti (June 19), Scotland (June 24)

As Liverpool search for their Mohamed Salah replacement, Maghnes Akliouche may garner attention. Tentatively linked with Anfield previously, the talented Monaco youngster is set for a big move this summer and is just one member of a star-studded France offense at the World Cup. The 24-year-old produced 17 goal involvements last season.

Group stage matches: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

Left Wing

Bradley Barcola could be on the move. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Akliouche’s France teammate Bradley Barcola will also represent Les Bleus this summer, although he’s another who might be forced to accept minutes from the bench rather than starts. While Diomande is Liverpool’s priority target, Barcola is admired by the Reds and could leave France’s capital this summer. The two-time Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain would be an excellent addition.

Group stage matches: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

Diomande is not the only Ivorian winger attracting attention. Liverpool have been rumored with interest in Hoffenheim starlet Bazoumana Touré, who produced 14 goal involvements for the German side last season. Frightening pace and a lofty ceiling make the 20-year-old an intriguing prospect.

Group stage matches: Ecuador (June 14), Germany (June 20), Curaçao (June 25)

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland as Norway return to the world stage, but Antonio Nusa could steal some of the spotlight. Diomande’s RB Leipzig clubmate enjoyed an excellent 2025–26 season in which he showcased his immense potential, the tricky 21-year-old attracting interest from Europe’s elite already.

Group stage matches: Iraq (June 16), Senegal (June 22), France (June 26)

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