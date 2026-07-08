The 17 Players at Risk of World Cup Semifinal Suspension

FIFA has made it abundantly clear that it wants to showcase soccer’s most lucrative names on the biggest stage, yet its harsh knockout stage suspension rules seem to contradict that ideal.

Soccer’s scrutinised governing body set the tone by opting to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo’s prospective ban for the start of the tournament, allowing Roberto Martínez to indulge the 41-year-old and ultimately compromise Portugal’s campaign.

Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi and Ecuador’s Moisés Caicedo also had bans suspended in light of the Ronaldo decision. At the World Cup itself, FIFA has brought a whole new level of controversy with theFolarin Balogun debacle, undermining its own disciplinary code amid apparent political interference.

A dangerous precedent has been set as we prepare for a thrilling batch of quarterfinal ties. FIFA must be hoping that the very best avoid suspensions for the semifinals, but plenty are at risk.

Plenty are at risk.

FIFA’s rules are harsh. | MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

If players received two yellow cards in the group stage, they were suspended for the following match, whether that was a Matchday 3 encounter or round of 32 knockout tie.

The slate was wiped clean for the start of the knockout stages, but the next reset doesn’t arrive until after the quarterfinals. Thus, if players receive two bookings between the round of 32 and quarterfinals, they’ll receive a one-match suspension.

No players are banned for the upcoming matches (for yellow card accumulation), but as many as 17 are walking a tightrope with the semifinals in mind.

Every Player at Risk of World Cup Semifinal Suspension

France has appealed to FIFA over Michael Olise’s round of 16 booking. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

All eight quarterfinalists has at least one player a booking away from missing the semifinals.

Morocco, who faces France on Thursday, and England, preparing to take on Erling Haaland’s Norway in Miami, each have four players on the cusp of a devastating suspension.

The Atlas Lions’ captain, Achraf Hakimi, is among those, as are centerbacks Issa Diop and Redouane Halhal, as well as playmaker Bilal El Khannouss.

Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, would be without Declan Rice, Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guéhi and, most significant of all, Jude Bellingham if any of them receive a booking against Norway on Saturday. Jarell Quansah is suspended for the quarterfinal after he was sent off at the Estadio Azteca.

Inspired by the USMNT’s success, France has appealed the booking Michael Olise received against Paraguay, which leaves him a yellow card away from missing a potential semifinal against either Spain or Belgium, should Les Bleus defeat Morocco, of course. Midfielder Manu Koné also has to be careful.

Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria and Miro Muheim were all booked for Switzerland during their 120-minute slog with Colombia.

The other four nations each has just a single player in danger. Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel and Spain’s Ferran Torres are unlikely to start against Switzerland and Belgium, respectively, while Norway‘s Antonio Nusa may be usurped by Andreas Schjelderup after the Benfica star’s excellent performance off the bench against Brazil.

Belgium’s Brandon Mechele, enjoying his first World Cup at 33, has been a mainstay for the Red Devils at the heart of their defense. He was booked for a cynical foul on Senegal’s Ismaïla Sarr in the round of 32.

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