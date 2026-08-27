2026–27 Champions League Draw: Man Utd’s Potential League Phase Opponents

One year after finishing 15th in the Premier League standings, Manchester United climbed all the way back up to third by the end of 2025–26 to qualify for the Champions League.

This will be United’s first campaign in UEFA’s premier club competition in three years, having last competed in 2023–24 under the leadership of Erik ten Hag. That adventure unfortunately ended prematurely in the group stage, but the tournament has changed significantly since.

In 2026–27, the Red Devils are experiencing the league phase format for the first time. No longer is it a case of finishing in the top two of a group of four. A place in the first 24 finishers in the league phase will be enough for progression to the knockout phase, although getting into the top eight would mean bypassing an entire round and jumping straight to the last 16.

Michael Carrick was able to get by with a relatively small group of players in the second half of last season because the club only had Premier League matches to focus on. This summer has been about building out the squad so that it is better equipped to juggle multiple competitions, with three signings made in midfield alone, and still the potential for another signing or two.

What 2026–27 Champions League Pot Are Man Utd In?

It has been a little while since Man Utd features in a Champions League draw. | Richard Juilliart/UEFA/Getty Images

All qualifiers will learn their eight league phase opponents on Thursday when the draw is made by UEFA at the governing body’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The 36 teams are split evenly into four pots, numbered 1–4. These pots are seeded based on UEFA’s club coefficient rankings, which awards points to teams based on performance in all UEFA competitions over a five-year period. So while United have only occasionally competed in the Champions League in recent years, reaching the Europa League final in 2025 is significant.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among those in pot one, alongside Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. United take a place in pot two.

Man Utd’s Potential 2026–27 Champions League League Phase Opponents

Club Nation Pot Paris Saint-Germain France 1 Bayern Munich Germany 1 Real Madrid Spain 1 Inter Italy 1 Barcelona Spain 1 Atlético Madrid Spain 1 Borussia Dortmund Germany 2 Roma Italy 2 Sporting CP Portugal 2 Porto Portugal 2 Club Brugge Belgium 2 Real Betis Spain 2 PSV Eindhoven Netherlands 2 Feyenoord Netherlands 3 Lille France 3 Bodø/Glimt Norway 3 Napoli Italy 3 RB Leipzig Germany 3 Villarreal Spain 3 Fenerbahçe Türkiye 3 Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine 3 Galatasaray Türkiye 3 Slavia Prague Czechia 4 Slovan Bratislava Slovakia 4 VfB Stuttgart Germany 4 AEK Athens Greece 4 LASK Austria 4 Como Italy 4 Lens France 4 Viking Norway 4 Sabah Azerbaijan 4

The draw will provide United with two league phase opponents from each pot, making up the eight fixtures for this stage of the competition. One from each pot will be a home match and the other an away trip. But there is country protection, so United cannot face another English club. It is also not possible to face more than two teams from the same country.

The number of potential pot one opponents is automatically reduced because of the English presence and country protection, leaving Carrick and his team to face two from PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Inter, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Were United to get two Spanish teams straightaway, it would block being matched with any further La Liga sides for the rest of the draw.

In pot two, which also features Aston Villa, there are seven possible opponents. There is significant Portuguese presence from Sporting CP and Porto, with Roma and Borussia Dortmund also among the more challenging possibilities. Club Brugge, PSV Eindhoven and a Real Betis team returning to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years are more favorable.

Pot three is where things get very interesting because it is a strong group considering these are meant to be the third-rate teams in the league phase. No options are closed for United to begin with, although Spanish, German and Italian opponents could be moved off the table depending on which teams have been drawn out of the earlier pots.

Napoli, RB Leipzig and Villarreal are potentially teams to avoid, but Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are no pushovers. Pot three also has Feyenoord, Lille, the returning Bodø/Glimt fresh off last season’s heroics, and Shakhtar Donetsk, who will play home games at Stamford Bridge in London due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Pot four features a number of teams whose achievement is just reaching the league phase, including Sabah from Azerbaijan and Norway’s Viking. Slovan Bratislava are managed by Manchester City legend Yaya Touré, while Como are debuting in European competition. United have never met any of them previously.

United have faced LASK in the Europa League in the relatively recent past. The club played Stuttgart in the group way back in 2003–04, while AEK Athens and Slavia Prague would also represent brand-new opponents.

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