2026 World Cup Daily: Full Match Schedule, Latest News

Monday was a day of draws at the World Cup, with all four fixtures ending with a point apiece.

Cabo Verde’s 0–0 draw with Spain was a truly memorable moment and we saw spirited showings from the quartet of Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Belgium and Egypt, but perhaps the best action came in the night’s closing event.

Iran and New Zealand played out a thrilling 2–2 draw that saw both sides giving everything they had in search of a result. That’s what the World Cup is all about.

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Tuesday is a new day, however, and we’ll see two of the tournament favorites join the fray.

France kicks off the day against Senegal, while reigning champion Argentina is in action against African giants Algeria. Both sides will hope to avoid succumbing to the same fate as Spain in their World Cup openers.

Iraq vs. Norway comes between those two fixtures, before we end the action with a late-night meeting between Austria and Jordan.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the day.

France is seeking to secure a third straight trip to the World Cup final and will expect a strong showing to kick off its campaign against a tricky Senegal outfit.

This is a repeat of the opening fixture of the 2002 World Cup, in which France entered as heavy favorites but were stunned 1–0 by Senegal. Les Bleus will be desperate to avoid history repeating itself.

Iraq knows it is in for a tough run in Group I. Qualifying in third may be the team’s only hope, in which case a positive result against Norway is likely to be a requirement.

This Norway roster boasts plenty of big names, including Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, and is being looked at as a potential dark horse this summer. Much will be learned from this first game.

The reigning champ takes to the field as Argentina’s defense of its crown begins in Kansas City against Algeria.

Lionel Scaloni’s side is ranked first in the world by FIFA, but Argentina can ill-afford to get complacent against Algeria. The likes of Ibrahim Maza, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Amine Gouiri will ensure this is no easy test for Argentina.

The action comes to a close late in the night, with Austria vs. Jordan rouding out Tuesday’s group of fixtures.

Austria is celebrating a return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, while Jordan is making its tournament debut. Both teams will be taking in the moment and keen to make an impression, but Austria will expect a dominant victory to kick off its time in Group J.

🇺🇸 📺 How to Watch the World Cup on TV and Live Stream

It couldn’t be simpler to watch the World Cup—below is where you can tune in to each and every game at the tournament.

FOX Network

fuboTV

Telemundo

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

FOX One

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