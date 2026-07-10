Spain vs. Belgium—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Spain and Belgium are one step away from the 2026 World Cup semifinals as they prepare to lock horns at SoFi Stadium on Friday,

The Europeans have endured wildly different campaigns to date. Following a surprise misstep against Cabo Verde, Spain has been flawless en route to the quarterfinals, tasting four successive victories without even conceding. Belgium, meanwhile, has been on a rollercoaster ride, winning just once in the group stage and needing a miraculous comeback to overcome Senegal in the round of 32.

Having been on the brink, Belgium made huge improvements during the round of 16, hammering the USMNT 4–1 despite the match’s controversial backdrop. Another seismic performance is required to overcome the reigning European champion, which is considered a fairly sizeable favorite to triumph on Friday.

Spain might not have been at its free-flowing best this summer, but it still boasts a well-organized squad brimming with difference-makers. An impenetrable defense is supported by a world-class midfield and Lamine Yamal-inspired offense, which could prove simply too powerful for Belgium in Inglewood.

Spain vs. Belgium Score Prediction

La Roja Makes First World Cup Semifinal in 16 Years

Spain has an abundance of talent. | Francois Nel/Getty Images

Despite being an international powerhouse, Spain’s World Cup record since lifting a first trophy in 2010 has been rather underwhelming. After exiting at the group stage in 2014, the Iberians were dumped out at the round of 16 during the last two tournaments.

However, Spain has been a different animal under Luis de la Fuente. An exceptional Euro 2024-winning campaign has been the highlight to date, but winning a second World Cup would eclipse that achievement. The dream is edging closer to becoming reality.

La Roja are in staggering form and Belgium knows perfection will be required to overcome Friday’s challenge. Despite an unconvincing campaign to date, Rudi Garcia’s men are hitting their stride, especially in front of goal. If they can now tighten up at the back, they could cause Spain issues.

Despite Belgium’s resurgence, it’s difficult to look beyond Spain for this quarterfinal. De la Fuente’s men are just too polished to come unstuck.

Spain’s incredible record : In De la Fuente’s 46 matches in charge of La Roja, just three have ended in defeat. They are unbeaten in 90 minutes across their last 35 games in all competitions, dating all the way back to a friendly loss to Colombia in March 2024.

: In De la Fuente’s 46 matches in charge of La Roja, just three have ended in defeat. They are unbeaten in 90 minutes across their last 35 games in all competitions, dating all the way back to a friendly loss to Colombia in March 2024. Defensive defiance : Spain is still yet to concede at this summer’s tournament, with five successive clean sheets all well earned. It has allowed just 1.5 expected goals, by far the lowest total in the competition. Belgium, by contrast, has conceded five times and surrendered 6.2 xG.

: Spain is still yet to concede at this summer’s tournament, with five successive clean sheets all well earned. It has allowed just 1.5 expected goals, by far the lowest total in the competition. Belgium, by contrast, has conceded five times and surrendered 6.2 xG. Yamal factor: The Barcelona star has not been at his peak this summer due to nagging fitness issues, but he could well be the decider of Friday’s match. The phenom has an incredible national team record, supplying 18 goal involvements in 30 caps.

Prediction: Spain 2–0 Belgium

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Spain could name the same XI for the second successive match. | Sports Illustrated

De la Fuente could name an entirely unchanged XI from the last-gasp win over Portugal in the round of 16, with late goalscorer Mikel Merino likely to be utilized as an impact substitute rather than a starter once again.

Álex Baena appears likely to fend off competition from Nico Williams, who is still recovering match sharpness following injury, while Pedro Porro has seemingly usurped Marcos Llorente at right back.

Unai Simón is searching for a sixth straight clean sheet between the posts, while Mikel Oyarzabal is aiming to extend his exceptional national team record at the other end of the field. The Real Sociedad forward has managed 24 goal involvements in his last 18 Spain appearances.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Belgium (4-2-3-1): Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Amadou Onana’s injury means Garcia must make changes. | Sports Illustrated

With Amadou Onana suffering an agonizing ACL injury in the round of 16, there will be a reshuffle in midfield. Garcia might recall Kevin De Bruyne at attacking midfield, dropping Youri Tielemans into the double pivot to partner either Nicolas Raskin or Hans Vanaken.

Charles De Ketelaere’s brace against the USMNT will keep him ahead of Romelu Lukaku in the pecking order, even if the latter did also score from the bench.

Jérémy Doku could come into the team for Dodi Lukebakio, forcing Leandro Trossard to the right wing as the Manchester City star takes on the left wing role.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Vanaken; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere.

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What Time Does Spain vs. Belgium Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Friday, July 10

: Friday, July 10 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

How to Watch Spain vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream

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