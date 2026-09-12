After Failed Chelsea Move, Lamine Camara Is Not Ruling Out Another Transfer

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara insisted he has “turned the page” following his failed transfer to Chelsea on Deadline Day, but added there will potentially be “other opportunities” for a move in the future.

Camara was ready to call Stamford Bridge his new home on Sept. 1, picked by Xabi Alonso to replace the Manchester City-bound Enzo Fernández in midfield. Yet at the 11th hour, the Senegal international saw his deal collapse after a wild sequence of events right before the summer transfer window closed.

After issues in the medical of Monaco striker Folarin Balogun ahead of a proposed transfer to Everton, the French club scrambled to green light another major sale to help avoid some major financial issues. Camara to Chelsea rapidly developed, with the 22-year-old agreeing to terms on a six-year contract. Yet Monaco ripped up the deal at the last minute once it looked like Balogun to Everton was back on.

In the end, neither player wound up leaving the Stade Louis II. Chelsea were the biggest losers, losing out on both Fernández and Camara. But the latter has seemingly moved past the Deadline Day saga.

“There was a possibility I could leave. It didn’t go through at the last minute and that’s part of football," Camara said ahead of Monaco’s clash with Strasbourg. “I’ve turned the page and am focusing on the season.

“It’s part of a professional player’s life. I managed to stay professional and not dwell on it too much," he said. "Once it’s happened there’s no point in thinking about it again.”

What the Future Holds for Chelsea, Camara

Xabi Alonso needs an additional midfielder—and fast. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Failing to replace Fernández made Chelsea’s priorities for the winter transfer window incredibly straightforward: sign a midfielder. The club’s shortcomings in the middle of the park have been on full display since the Argentine’s exit, compounded by Moisés Caicedo’s fitness woes.

Natural fullbacks Reece James and Malo Gusto have taken turns playing in Alonso’s midfield, neither with much success. The addition of Camara could have made a world’s difference for the Blues, but instead they now must patch the hole until at least the winter.

Recent reports claim the club will reignite their pursue of Camara or even Roma midfielder Manu Koné, but it remains to be seen whether either will be up for sale in January.

Liverpool further complicate the move for Camara. The Reds have been linked with the midfielder as a potential replacement for Alexis Mac Allister, who revealed he has not been offered a contract extension. It could come down to a bidding war next summer for the Monaco man, especially if he keeps up his current form.

Camara Teases Potential Future Move

Lamine Camara is not ruling out a transfer in the future. | Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Camara further fueled the rumors linking him to both Premier League giants on Friday when he refused to rule out a transfer in the future.

“I can help the team a lot,” he said. “Football moves fast. Maybe other opportunities will come along. But for now, I’m staying focused on the season with Monaco.”

Despite the noise surrounding the young midfielder, Camara has gotten his 2026–27 off to a strong start. He played every second of Monaco’s first five matches and even snagged a goal in their Conference League playoff against Górnik Zabrze.

The French club won all five matches, including a thrilling 2–1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain last weekend. Manager Filipe Luís clearly knows he cannot afford to hold a grudge against his star midfielder, unlike his dealings with Balogun.

The American striker has not played a minute this season and was left out of Monaco’s Conference League squad following his transfer debacle with Everton. The club even admitted it was still pursuing transfer options for Balogun, but none have materialized just yet.