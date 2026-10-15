Alex Scott’s ‘Record-Breaking Price Tag’ Gives Chelsea, Liverpool a Decision to Make

Bournemouth have reportedly (and reluctantly) accepted that their star midfielder Alex Scott would be allowed to leave the club as soon as January if one of his numerous suitors is willing to stump up £100 million ($132.6 million).

Scott has been a man in demand for months. The Cherries had the luxury of newfound Europa League revenue to lean upon when assessing bids for the mobile midfielder over the summer. Chelsea’s offer of £64 million ($84.8 million) is thought to have been rejected out of hand.

However, interest in the England international has only intensified thanks to his ever-improving performances this season, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City all credited as admirers.

Faced with the prospect of forcibly keeping an unhappy player, discussions with Scott’s representatives have convinced Bournemouth to accept offers next year, although only if a record-shattering fee of £100 million is on the table, BBC Sport has reported. Antoine Semenyo’s £64 million move to Manchester City last January stands as Bournemouth’s largest ever sale, representing a landmark Scott would have to obliterate.

Chelsea’s attentions are thought to persist while Liverpool are billed as the Blues’ closest challengers. Now that the two clubs have been given a clear price tag, one simple question remains: is Scott worth it?

Why Bournemouth Value Alex Scott So Highly?

The ball from Rayan ▶️

The deftness of Evanilson ✨

The strike from Scott 🎯



Our first home goal of 2026/27 was a superb piece of play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ry5fhkGjjO — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 29, 2026

There are two strands to Bournemouth’s valuation; Scott’s talent and the reality of the modern market.

Scott is a modern day midfielder. While he may be billed as the ‘Guernsey Jack Grealish’ thanks to his roots on the island in the English Channel and a center-parting, the 23-year-old bears no resemblance to the former Manchester City winger. Scott offers a brilliant blend of dexterity and industry, gobbling up prodigious amounts of ground often while rolling the ball under his studs.

No midfielder in the Premier League could match the 61.3 miles Scott covered while running last season, per FotMob. In the type of high-pressing system which Andoni Iraola deployed on the south coast, having a player with three lungs helps plug the gaps that can form—as Liverpool have discovered already this term.

Beyond the brawn, Scott has the brain power to know when to press, a crucially undervalued attribute in a discipline which is about far more than running blindly. Bournemouth’s No. 8 may chip in with a few goals from the outside of the box but he is not the player to deliver the final pass; across his entire Premier League career, Scott has mustered two assists, one fewer than Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

The transfer market will always value end product but this modern iteration of player trading has seen a boom in the demand for mobile midfielders. Of the 10 most expensive players signed by Premier League clubs this summer, seven were defensive or central midfielders, the same position as Scott.

This evidence presents Bournemouth with a compelling case for any suitor. If the likes of Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali can all cost around £100 million, why can’t Scott?

Will Chelsea or Liverpool Meet Bournemouth’s Demands for Scott?

Alex Scott (left) hit his best form for Andoni Iraola. | Jacob King/PA Images/Getty Images

Chelsea have already demonstrated their eagerness to sign Scott and Xabi Alonso’s need for a central midfielder over the coming years has scarcely been sated by the acquisition of a 36-year-old Jordan Henderson, not withstanding his heroics against Bournemouth, ironically enough.

No amount of money appears to be beyond Chelsea’s free-spending ownership and the prospect of Scott dovetailing with Moisés Caicedo is a daunting prospect for any opposition midfield. If the Ecuador international already appears to have the capacity to materialize in multiple positions at once, he and Scott should be able to cover every blade of grass between them.

Chelsea’s Current Midfield Options

Moisés Caicedo : Arguably the best in his position in the world.

: Arguably the best in his position in the world. Roméo Lavia : Never completed 90 minutes for Chelsea after three years at the club.

: Never completed 90 minutes for Chelsea after three years at the club. Jordan Henderson : How many more times can he take free kicks like Gianfranco Zola and crash the box like Frank Lampard at 36 years young?

: How many more times can he take free kicks like Gianfranco Zola and crash the box like Frank Lampard at 36 years young? Valentín Barco : Booed at every ground and potentially too physically feeble but tidy in possession.

: Booed at every ground and potentially too physically feeble but tidy in possession. Reece James : Not a midfielder, he’s a right back despite Alonso’s insistence on arguing otherwise.

: Not a midfielder, he’s a right back despite Alonso’s insistence on arguing otherwise. Malo Gusto: See above.

For all the attraction of playing under a former World Cup-winning midfielder like Alonso, the allure of a reunion with Iraola could tilt Scott toward Liverpool. “He’s a great head coach, a great person,” the Cherries Player of the Season said of his former manager. “He has helped me a lot and improved me a lot, so obviously I am going to be grateful for him.”

The admiration is mutual and could be hugely beneficial to Liverpool, whose engine room has repeatedly appeared undermanned during Iraola’s early days on Merseyside. On top of his innate qualities, Scott’s familiarity with the Basque manager’s demands would surely soothe some of the teething problems he’s had this term.

Liverpool’s Midfield Options

Ryan Gravenberch : The club’s best defensive midfielder but doesn’t want to actually play defensively.

: The club’s best defensive midfielder but doesn’t want to actually play defensively. Alexis Mac Allister : A great option when he’s not arguing with the referee, which is admittedly rare.

: A great option when he’s not arguing with the referee, which is admittedly rare. Dominik Szoboszlai : Positionally undisciplined and reckless while leading the press but will distract everyone with a worldie now and then.

: Positionally undisciplined and reckless while leading the press but will distract everyone with a worldie now and then. Trey Nyoni : Talented if inexperienced at senior level.

: Talented if inexperienced at senior level. James McConnell : Less talented and more inexperienced than Nyoni.

: Less talented and more inexperienced than Nyoni. Wataru Endo: This must be a mistake, didn’t he retire already?

While Scott would be a huge boost for both clubs, it would still take some drastic action for either Chelsea or Liverpool to offer a nine-digit fee mid-season. Only two players in the history of the sport have ever been transferred for more than £100 million in a January window; Philippe Coutinho’s Liverpool exit in 2018 and Fernández’s arrival at Chelsea five years later.

The Blues are a very different proposition to that chaotic early BlueCo era, when the now-departed Todd Boehly was the face of the ambitious new owners. Despite Liverpool’s willingness to splash the cash on big names, the likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola have all been bought in summer windows.

Scott is talented enough to force a change of approach, it’s just a question of whether Chelsea or Liverpool feel their 2026–27 season could be significantly improved by taking the plunge this winter rather than waiting for the campaign’s conclusion.