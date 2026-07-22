Alex Scott: What Chelsea’s Rejected $86 Million Bid Tells Us About Club’s Plans

After breaking their transfer record to sign forward Morgan Rogers, Chelsea are reported to have tried, and failed, with a bid worth $86 million (£64 million) for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott—an indication that Xabi Alonso’s overhaul is far from finished.

The Blues went big on Rogers, parting with $157 million (£117 million) to land the England international from Aston Villa and continue a hectic summer that has already seen Marco Palestra, Emmanuel Emegha, Geovany Quenda and young left back Denner join the club.

BBC Sport and multiple other outlets report that Chelsea want Scott to be next through the door. An offer of $86 million has been bluntly rejected by Bournemouth, who have stressed a desire to keep hold of the 22-year-old beyond this summer.

Bournemouth are, however, facing some pressure as Scott is understood to have turned down the chance to extend his contract, which has just two years left to run. That situation has been acknowledged by the Cherries but has not altered their stance.

Chelsea are not alone in their pursuit of Scott, who is on the radars of most of the Premier League’s elite. Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have all expressed an interest, as did Tottenham Hotspur before their expensive acquisitions of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

What Does Scott Interest Mean for Enzo Fernández?

Enzo Fernández is facing a complicated future. | Chelsea Football Club/Getty Images

Chelsea already have perhaps the most famous big-money midfield pairing in the world. On paper, any new signing would appear to be cover for Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández.

Fernández has, however, expressed a desire to leave. While Chelsea are prepared to entertain a sale, Blues officials insist they would be just as happy to keep hold of the World Cup runner-up if their asking price of $160 million (£120 million) is not met.

The likelihood of such an offer arriving has tumbled following Real Madrid’s public confirmation that they do not intend to pursue his signature. A reunion with former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has been suggested, as has a switch to Atlético Madrid, but neither are expected to come close to Chelsea’s asking price.

With an exit for Fernández far from certain, Chelsea’s pursuit of another midfielder is seemingly completely unrelated, with Scott perhaps seen as reliable competition to a midfield pairing that has operated ahead of limited depth in recent seasons.

Roméo Lavia and Dário Essugo’s well-known injury struggles have often left Chelsea short in midfield, where Brazil international Andrey Santos was often the only deputy before his exit to Man Utd earlier this summer.

To have any chance of signing a player of Scott’s caliber, Chelsea would have to offer him a superior role to the one given to Santos last season, suggesting Alonso does not see Fernández and Caicedo as an undisputed pairing. The Ecuador international is undoubtedly among the first names on the team sheet, but Fernández may be facing more scrutiny.

It must be said that Fernández, Caicedo and Scott could operate in a midfield trio if Fernández is pushed further forward into attacking midfield, although Chelsea are overflowing in that area already with Rogers and Cole Palmer.

What Other Deals to Chelsea Need This Summer?

Alex Scott is one of several Chelsea targets. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Left back is an area of concern for Chelsea, who sold Spain international Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid earlier this summer. Palestra is capable on the left and so is the impressive Jorrel Hato, but the Blues have been looking for a natural alternative.

Pep Chavarría of Rayo Vallecano is thought to be Alonso’s top preference but the Spanish side’s lofty financial demands have proven to be particularly difficult and could create an immovable obstacle.

Meanwhile, a new center back is thought to be on the wish list. It recently emerged that former Man City defender John Stones, now a free agent after his contract expired, is in Chelsea’s sights, but much could depend on outgoings first.

Selling players is, once again, a priority for Chelsea. Cucurella, Santos and Tyrique George have all left permanently already and, if Chelsea have their way, there will be plenty more following them out the exit door.

Goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen, center backs Axel Disasi and Benoît Badiashile and winger Alejandro Garnacho are all actively available for transfer—Aston Villa are negotiating over the latter—while Fernández is one of several who would be available for the right price.

Trevoh Chalobah could depart for Serie A, where Como are negotiating his arrival, and while Chelsea are not pushing them out the door, any of Malo Gusto, Pedro Neto, Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap, Emmanuel Emegha and Marc Guiu could leave if suitable offers arrive.

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