Alisson Reveals Liverpool Squad Reaction to Mohamed Salah, Arne Slot Tensions
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has admitted the Reds squad have been left in a difficult position following Mohamed Salah’s inflammatory claims against manager Arne Slot, with the players keen to support both sides.
Salah has been dropped from the Liverpool squad to face Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday after going public with his frustrations following a third consecutive game on the bench, claiming his relationship with Slot is non-existent and going as far as to accuse “somebody” inside the club of wanting him out.
Alisson appeared alongside Slot during his pre-match press conference, in which the Dutch boss firmly reminded everyone he is “not weak.” Predictably, the topic of conversation quickly gravitated towards Salah.
“It is not an easy situation, but as a group we take as best as we can take,” Alisson explained. “We have the personal relationship with him, I have been playing with Mo since I came to Europe, one year in Roma, eight with Liverpool.
“He is a great guy, great character and a legend with Liverpool. It is not something that makes me happy. But we have in football not too much time to stay moaning about any situation.
“We have a big challenge [on Tuesday], a big team to play against. Inter has been doing so well this season, so my focus and the focus of the team is on the challenge we are going to face.
“[Salah] not being available is just a consequence of what he did and he is smart enough to know that. I didn’t speak to Mo about that. We have a good relationship. It is not just a teammate, we spend so much time together, we don’t spend much time away from the training ground. We are good friends. We share good moments, happy moments so that creates a bond. We will have a conversation but that is personal.”
Alisson: Squad Remain Supportive of Slot
Among the most surprising claims from Salah was his belief that he no longer has a relationship with Slot—an accusation rebuffed by the manager, who went on to confess Saturday’s bombshell interview may now have changed things.
Asked whether the rest of the squad were still behind Slot, Alisson insisted the support of the under-fire boss is unanimous.
“Of course [the squad is behind Slot], yeah,” Alisson stressed.
“I think [winning] the Premier League last season, before Arne came in everyone talks about the huge challenge being a substitute for Jürgen Klopp.
“Now it looks like everyone takes for granted what we achieved in the last season. It should not be taken for granted. That should be enough, but we believe in his knowledge. We believe in his style of play and that he is capable of helping us to turn around this situation. I believe this is not only about ourselves, but that is the situation with the club as well.”
‘Hopefully Salah Has Not Played Final Liverpool Game’
With Salah out of the Liverpool squad to face Inter, this weekend’s meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion represents the Egyptian’s final chance to pull on the shirt before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations, which will carry over into the January transfer window.
Clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States are chasing Salah’s signature and the veteran winger has refused to rule out a January exit at this point, meaning it is entirely possible that Salah has played his final game for Liverpool.
“I don’t think anything, but I hope he plays again for the club,” Alisson proclaimed.
“That’s a personal situation between Mo and the club. We as his teammates and his friends, we hope the best thing happens for him, but as Liverpool players we want the best for the club as well. We want a win-win situation for everyone.”