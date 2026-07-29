All of Florentino Perez’s Galactico Transfers at Real Madrid—Ranked

No club does big transfers with the same regularity or fanfare as Florentino Pérez’s Real Madrid.

Yan Diomande will become Real Madrid’s latest big-money arrival, joining in a deal worth well over €100 million ($114 million) from RB Leipzig, after Los Blancos beat Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and more to one of the world’s most coveted talents.

The 19-year-old may not be a household name in Spain yet, but his move to the world’s biggest club is set to catapult him into superstardom as one Madrid’s most expensive ever signings—joining a long list of Galácticos.

The term Galáctico was first used in the 1950s as Real Madrid attracted global stars like Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás to the club, but it became synonymous with Pérez’s first reign as Madrid president, with his legacy and the club’s international standing tied to a conveyor-belt like procession of the sport’s biggest names from Luís Figo to David Beckham.

In his re-election campaign earlier this year, Pérez’s team hoisted giant banners around Madrid showcasing his greatest signings alongside the words “to be continued,” with the strength of his candidacy built on him being the man who guarantees superstars.

🚨 New Florentino Perez campaign banner displaying his most iconic signings. @elchiringuitotv 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lddEBovAdT — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 1, 2026

Not all of Pérez’s marquee signings have been roaring successes, with a few carefully left off his campaign posters, but it’s undeniable that the policy of going all out for the biggest and best has helped make Real Madrid the 21st century’s biggest club.

Here’s a full ranking of every Galáctico signing since Pérez first term as president in 2000.

What Is a ‘Galáctico’?

There is not a single way to define this, but in essence, these are the signings that, in Pérez’s own words “generate excitement.” These are transfers that ‘normal’ clubs don’t/can’t often make.

We have selected 24 players as the most high-profile of Pérez’s two spell as Real Madrid president from 2000–2006 and 2009–present.

Generally speaking, these are the most expensive deals in terms of transfer value each window, but exceptions have been made for players accepted as among the world’s best, or most famous, who were signed for a lower or no transfer fee (e.g.—Kylian Mbappé)

Equally, a high price tag alone does not make a player a Galáctico, with profile and reputation at the time of the deal key factors. There is a much higher bar to consider a defensive signing a Galáctico than an attacking one.

Grading Criteria

Value for Money: Players are ranked against how much they cost both in terms of transfer fee as well as reported salary.

Success: Given this is Real Madrid we’re talking about, trophies and individual awards are a key metric in determining how fruitful the transfer was.

Impact and Longevity: A player’s footprint on the club, its culture and fanbase will also be considered.

24. Eden Hazard

Hazard’s dream move turned into a nightmare. | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2019

Reported Fee: €120 million



Bafflingly, Real Madrid paid around nine figures to sign Hazard a year before they could’ve got him as a free agent anyway.



The club gambled that paying a premium to stop other clubs hijacking a deal for one of the world’s best creators would be worth it in the long-term. It did not pay off.



The Belgian playmaker turned up at Real Madrid preseason training five kilos overweight (by his own admission) and struggled badly with a persistent ankle injury. In 2023, he retired completely—a year ahead of his contract’s expiry.



He scored just seven times in 76 appearances. A dreadful signing by any metric.

23. Endrick

Endrick has not made his mark at Madrid yet. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2024

Reported Fee: €47.5 million



It still feels premature to judge 20-year-old Endrick. However, given the size of the fee, the comparisons to Vinícius Jr., Karim Benzema and even Pelé, and the fact he was handed the No.9 shirt ahead of his second season, it’s fair to say he has not been a success. Yet.



There is still time for the Brazil international to rocket up the rankings, but after 40 first team appearances, Endrick has just seven goals to his name and zero trophies.

22. Michael Owen

Michael Owen signed ahead of the 2004–05 campaign. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2004

Reported Fee: £8 million



A relatively cheap signing due to his expiring contract, the Owen deal was seen as a coup given the England international was one of the world’s best finishers, a previous Ballon d’Or winner and still only 24 at the time of his Liverpool exit.



Squeezed out by Ronaldo and Raúl in attack, Owen found it hard to establish himself as a starter—though he still scored 16 goals in 45 appearances—and left for Newcastle United after a single season.

21. Robinho

Robinho didn’t live up to the expectations of the No. shirt. | liewig christian/Corbis via Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2005

Reported Fee: €24 million



A roll of the dice from Pérez as the first Galáctico era waned, Robinho was seen as Brazilian soccer’s next big thing and Madrid handed the 21-year-old the No.10 shirt previously worn by Figo.



An inconsistent talent, Robinho’s finest moments came after Pérez had handed over the presidency to Ramon Calderón as Madrid lifted back-to-back La Liga titles.



Ultimately, though his sale was mourned by few when newly-monied Manchester City paid big to sign him in 2008.

20. James Rodríguez

James Rodríguez was bought off the back of a successful World Cup. | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2014

Reported Fee: €75 million



One of the great modern World Cup performances from the Colombian caught Pérez’s eye in the summer of 2014 and convinced the president to shell out an eye-watering amount for Monaco star Rodríguez.



Another player bestowed with the legendary No.10 shirt, Rodríguez impressed with his eye for the spectacular in his first season. However, his influence on the team waned in the following seasons under Zindedine Zidane.



Though he left the club as a double Champions League winner, his impact in either campaign was limited.

19. David Beckham

Beckham epitomized the first Galáctico era. | IMAGO/Ulmer

Transfer Year: 2003

Reported Fee: €37 million



The walking, crossing representation of the folly of Pérez’s Galáctico obsession, Beckham was signed in 2003 largely because he was the world’s most famous player rather than to fulfil a specific need on the roster.



One Madrid higher-up famously told El País that Los Blancos preferred Beckham over soon-to-become Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldinho because the Brazilian was “ugly” and Beckham was “handsome.”



Commercially, of course, Beckham was a roaring success. But on the pitch, the England captain had to fight for a place in an unbalanced team that had been made more lopsided by the recent sale of Claude Makélélé.



Beckham did give it everything and at least left with a La Liga title in his final season in 2006–07.

18. Rodrygo

Rodrygo’s Real Madrid career is yet to fully take off. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2019

Reported Fee: €45 million



Signed a year after Vinícius Jr., as part of Madrid’s strategy to identify the hottest young talent coming out of Brazil, Rodrygo hasn’t enjoyed the same rise as his countryman.



Though he promised much with a goal a minute into his La Liga debut against Osasuna and an early hat-trick in the Champions League against Galatasaray, he has struggled to kick on and establish himself as one of the club’s main men.



In seven years, the wide forward has yet to score more then 10 goals in a league season.



An unfortunate ACL injury in the spring of 2026 threatens to see him pushed further out the picture, with Diomande arriving.

17. Kaká

Kaká was ultimately a disappointment at Real Madrid. | Elisa Estrada/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2009

Reported Fee: €67 million



The last Ballon d’Or winner before the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era began, Real Madrid never quite saw the best of Kaká.



His four-season spell was undermined by regular injury problems and the team moved on without him after Mesut Özil inherited his preferred No.10 role.



There were more than flashes—the Brazilian registered 61 goal contributions in 120 total appearances—but he never lived up to the hype that saw 55,000 screaming fans turn up to the Bernabéu to witness his unveiling.

16. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is player beloved by every club he played for. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2009

Reported Fee: €34.5 million



Signed as part of Pérez’s Galáctico summer of 2009 that also saw the arrivals of Kaká, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Alonso was a less showy signing, but still an important one in lifting the standards of a team that had been stuck in the doldrums.



A consistent and classy presence at the base of the midfield, Alonso was named La Liga’s Best Midfielder in 2012 as Madrid won the title and played a key role in La Décima—though he was suspended for the final itself.

15. Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé has yet to lift a major piece of silverware with Real Madrid. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2024

Reported Fee: N/A



After several years of serving as Pérez’s white whale, the will-they-won’t-they saga between Real Madrid and Mbappé finally concluded with the forward’s “free” transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.



Two seasons on, it is still hard to quantify how much of a success the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer has been for the club.



A global superstar like few the sport has ever seen, Mbappé has a staggering 86 goals in 103 appearances to date. Yet, Madrid have not won a trophy since his arrival and question marks remain about his compatibility with the team’s other leading lights and his effect on locker-room harmony.



Such has been the frustration with the Frenchman that a petition for him to leave the club attracted millions of online signatures in 2026.

14. Mesut Özil

Mesut Özil was an assist machine at Real Madrid. | IMAGO/Ulmer

Transfer Year: 2010

Reported Fee: €15 million



Like many before him, Özil’s Real Madrid arrival was expedited after taking the World Cup by storm.



Then one of the globe’s hottest young properties, Madrid won the race for the Germany playmaker and helped develop him into a true superstar.



Under José Mourinho, Özil took up residence as the chief creator. In three seasons he registered a barely believable 80 assists, including a record-setting 28 across all competitions in the 2010–11 campaign.



A true bargain, his lack of European success is all that stops him from ranking higher.

13. Isco

Isco won 19 trophies as a Real Madrid player | Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2013

Reported Fee: €30 million



The first signing of Carlo Ancelotti’s first spell as Real Madrid manager, Isco was Spanish soccer great talent at the time of his arrival after two highly impressive seasons as a playmaker at Málaga.



Though never the main man at Madrid during one of the club’s starriest eras, he was still a major success.



In nine seasons at the Bernabéu, Isco won five Champions League titles and three La Liga titles among other honors, and at his best earned fully justified comparisons to his then manager Zidane for his smooth touches and near-unparalleled vision.

12. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham won the Champions League in his debut season with Real Madrid. | Michael Regan/UEFA/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2023

Reported Fee: €127 million



As far as debut seasons go, Bellingham couldn’t have wished for much better.



An all-action midfielder at Borussia Dortmund, the England star was converted into a false nine for Madrid, scoring 23 times in 42 games as his new club won La Liga and the Champions League.



The next two seasons may have been less fruitful for Bellingham, but he is fully established as one of the world’s best, one of the global faces of the club and a Galáctico’s Galáctico.



11. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale’s time at Madrid remains controversial. | NurPhoto/Corbis/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2013

Reported Fee: €101 million



A decade before Bellingham, Madrid went big for another British superstar in Bale.



Inevitably compared with Ronaldo, Bale held his own in the best team in the world and is responsible for at least two of the greatest goals in the club’s history—namely in the Copa del Rey final of 2014 and Champions League final of 2018.



Injury issues and an overblown media campaign bemoaning the forward’s supposed lack of interest in the team (and Spanish life in general) tarred his latter years, but his trophy haul and individual goal contribution record still hold up as one of the club’s best.

10. Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is an all-time great. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2018

Reported Fee: €35 million



Not all World Cup-scouted purchases work out, but this one certainly did.



A series of match-winning displays for Belgium at the 2018 World Cup convinced Pérez that Courtois was the world-class stopper Madrid badly needed.



Eight years on, Courtois remains one of the very best keepers around and practically won the 2022 Champions League final by himself, making nine saves in the win over Liverpool.

9. Ronaldo

Ronaldo was a goalscoring phenomenon, but his honors cabinet is slightly underwhelming. | PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2002

Reported Fee: €46 million



Joining as a World Cup winner, having also taken home the summer’s Golden Boot trophy, Ronaldo jersey sales broke all records the day after his official signing.



Though he undoubtedly had lost that lightning acceleration after the devastating knee injuries he’d suffered earlier in his career, Ronaldo was still practically unplayable at his best.



He picked up a second Ballon d’Or as Madrid stormed La Liga in his first season, while his hat-trick against Manchester United in the Champions League famously earned a standing ovation at Old Trafford.



An injury late in 2003–04 derailed Madrid’s quadruple push—they eventually finished the campaign trophyless—while his issue-riddled final two seasons never reached the same heights.



For all the goals and moments of breathtaking wonder, Ronaldo left Madrid fans with a sense of what might’ve been.

8. Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior has been linked with a move to north London. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2018

Reported Fee: €46 million



At the time of the deal in 2017, spending so big to pre-sign a 16-year-old who had yet to make a senior appearance felt like a massive overspend.



Eventually arriving in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and the Champions League three-peat, Vinícius Jr.’s first few years in Madrid were rocky, with major complaints about the youngster’s inconsistency and style over substance.



That all changed in the 2021–22 season as the end product flowed and the took on a central role in the Champions League success, scoring the only goal in the final.



He scored again two years later as Real Madrid won their 15th European crown and Vinícius Jr. was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2024.

7. Luís Figo

Luís Figo was the original Pérez Galáctico. | Mike Hewitt /Allsport/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2000

Reported Fee: €60 million



The OG Galáctico. Pérez made signing Figo from Barcelona the flagship policy of his election campaign and the controversial, game-rocking deal came to set the standard for his dealings in the market henceforth.



On the pitch, Figo made all the fuss worthwhile, playing a central role as primary creative force in two La Liga titles in his first three seasons, as well as the 2001–02 Champions League.

6. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d’Or. | Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2009

Reported Fee: €35.5 million



From being compared (unfavorably) to a cat by José Mourinho to winning the Ballon d’Or in 2022, Benzema went on some journey.



Signed the same summer as Ronaldo, the Frenchman spent much of the first part of his Madrid career helping to service the team’s biggest superstar, before later stepping into the limelight.



A striker whose true abilities were only appreciated latterly, only Ronaldo has more goals than Benzema’s 354 in Real Madrid history.



He also played a major role in a staggering five Champions League titles.

5. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane remains one of Madrid’s most iconic stars. | IMAGO/PanoramiC

Transfer Year: 2001

Reported Fee: €77.5 million



Signed for a world-record fee that sounded even more ludicrous in pesetas (12.8 billion), Zidane slotted in seamlessly at Madrid in his first season, capping a fine first season with an iconic left-footed volley from range to win the Champions League final. More than 25 years on, it remains one of the best goals in the competition’s history.



Even as the first Galáctico project crumbled—Zidane didn’t win a trophy in his last three seasons at the club—the Frenchman remained largely untarnished as an almost mystical entity, operating on another plane within the team.



Like Ronaldo and many the other original Galácticos, his trophy cabinet could not compare with Madrid’s most prolific former stars, but those who saw him play know what they witnessed one of the all-time greats.



4. Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is one of Madrid’s true all-time greats. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2014

Reported Fee: €25 million



Arriving off the back of Germany’s World Cup triumph, Kroos proved an inspired signing for Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid team.



After the Italian left, Zidane said of Kroos that he wanted the German to “mark an era.”



The metronomic midfielder became part of one of the all-time great engine rooms, alongside Casemiro and Luka Modrić, as Zidane’s charges won a Champions League three-peat.



In 2024, Kroos retired with 23 trophies at the Bernabéu, while it’s hardly a coincidence the club has yet to win another without him.

3. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was the only Spaniard signed by Pérez in his first spell as president. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2005

Reported Fee: €27 million



In a telling piece of trivia, Ramos was the only Spanish player signed by Pérez during his first reign as Real Madrid president from 2000–2006, and was handed Fernando Hierro’s old No.4 shirt in a major show of faith.



Over 16 trophy-heavy seasons, Ramos proved that local stars could be as successful as international ones.



Arguably the best center back the club has ever seen and an embodiment of Madridismo, Ramos tackled, battled, headed and Panenka’d his way to five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues among other honors—regularly redefining what it meant to be a defender.

2. Luka Modrić

Luka Modrić was not an immediate success. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2012

Reported Fee: €35 million



Brought in as one of the leading lights of the Premier League, Madrid fans were initially somewhat underwhelmed and unimpressed by the lightweight midfielder. One MARCA poll even saw the Croatian voted as the worst signing of the season.



Modrić won over the fans by the second season, however, and his trajectory only ever continued upwards to the point where his 2018 Ballon d’Or win—the first player other than Messi and Ronaldo to win in over a decade—did not come as a surprise.



A key figure in six Champions League titles, no player has more trophies at Real Madrid than Modrić’s cabinet-bursting haul of 28.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The shining example of Pérez’s Galáctico policy. | lisa Estrada/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Transfer Year: 2009

Reported Fee: €95 million



An enormous success, whichever way you spin it.



As many as 75,000 fans packed out the Bernabéu for Ronaldo’s official unveiling—surpassing the record set by Diego Maradona at Napoli.



Both commercially and as a soccer player, Ronaldo proved worth far than the hype and his then world-record transfer fee.



Already established one of the world’s very best at Manchester United, he ascended to another level in the white of Madrid, creating a new near-impossible bar when it came to goalscoring metrics.



In nine seasons at Real Madrid, Ronaldo won four Ballon d’Or awards, four Champions Leagues, broke countless records and became the world’s most famous sportsman.

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