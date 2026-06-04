‘I Was Sad’—Alphonso Davies Opens Up on World Cup Availability, Injury and Mentality

MONTRÉAL — Alphonso Davies touched a ball on Wednesday on a scorching hot day in Montréal, and that’s a big deal. Despite reports, the Canadian superstar hasn’t ruled out playing in his nation’s first-ever World Cup game on home soil on June 12 in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Anything is possible in life,” Davies told reporters. “For me, it all depends on how the recovery is going, how these next few days, this week, leading up to the game go.”

Davies was among five Canadian players named to the 26-man roster who were not in full training two days out from their final tuneup match against Ireland in front of an expected sold-out crowd in Montréal.

The 25-year-old is recovering from a hamstring strain sustained in the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain in May, which initially projected a recovery timeline of between four and five weeks, aligning with Canada’s first World Cup match.

Alphonso Davies hasn’t completely ruled out playing in the first game and said “let’s see” and that “anything is possible in life” when it comes to June 12 vs. 🇧🇦 in YYZ.



He adds that the game is approaching quickly, that he’s felt lower on himself in the past and that he began… pic.twitter.com/s2HGonexoZ — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) June 3, 2026

Davies had initially spent time recovering with FC Bayern Munich before taking a couple of days away from soccer to relax after the season. On Monday, he joined the Canadian group in his hometown of Edmonton, where he watched the national team beat Uzbekistan 2–0.

Canada relocated to Montréal on Tuesday and hit the pitch on Wednesday. Davies worked one-on-one with a trainer, focusing on jogging at different paces below sprint pace, before incorporating changes of direction and touches on the ball—a step forward in his return-to-play protocols.

“The first game is coming up pretty quickly,” Davies added. “[Jesse Marsch] and I understand how important the first game is. But we understand recovery is always an important thing. If I’m recovering as well as possible, let’s see. If not, then there’s no need to rush, just keep continuing the recovery.”

On Tuesday, a quickly deleted interview on the Sid Seixero Show featured Davies saying his hamstring injury would prevent him from playing that opener. However, Sports Illustrated confirmed that the interview was conducted the previous Thursday and that his recovery had progressed.

Marsch, Canada’s manager, also refused to rule out the opening match, saying: “He’s a freak athlete, man, and this guy is a competitor. Without trying to put pressure on him, I really believe in Alphonso, so we’re taking it day by day ... he’s shown to be a quick healer over the years, so I’m not counting him out.”

Davies Opens Up on Injury Emotions

Alphonso Davies is hoping to make it back in time for Canada’s World Cup opener. | Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Since his guarded early days as a professional with the Vancouver Whitecaps, Davies has seldom opened up and spoken freely in interviews. Given his importance to Bayern Munich and Canada, it’s understandable. Wednesday, however, was different.

Speaking freely, Davies highlighted the emotional toll the most recent injury has taken on him, particularly after an ACL tear in the March 2025 Concacaf Nations League third-place game and several other muscle issues.

“I was going into a hole where I was doubting myself, where my head wasn’t on right,” Davies said. “I wasn’t thinking about the bigger picture, just thinking about how I felt in that moment...

“But I had some time off, and I thought about why I’m doing this and why this is important to me ... mentally, it was very draining suffering these injuries. I think it’s nice to just step away and reset your mind, think of how far you’ve come.”

📍⚜️Centre Nutrilait



The #CanMNT hit the pitch for the first time in Montréal before Friday’s final tune-up vs. Ireland. It’s hot out.



Updates:

- Jones, Ahmed, Bombito in modified training

- Davies, Shaffelburg in return to play



9 days until the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Q2G84FQPJT — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) June 3, 2026

Davies is rarely that forthcoming. Yet, he knew of the messaging that had come from his previous interview the week prior, and hadn’t given up hope on playing the first World Cup match on Canadian soil, which he helped secure with an impassioned speech ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a 17-year-old.

“There was a doubt in my head, I was sad,” Davies said, looking back at his most recent injuries and World Cup recovery timeline. “From being a 17-year-old kid going to Russia and getting this World Cup to our country and not being able to participate, it dawned on me ... then again, I know how strong my body is and how strong the individuals around me are, and they’ll push me to come back as safely as possible.”

If Davies is unable to play in the opening match, the next opportunity would come six days later on June 18 against Qatar at Vancouver’s BC Place, where he began his professional career. Canada will remain in Vancouver until at least the end of the group stage, which ends with a June 24 match against Switzerland.

Canada Likely Fine Without Davies

Alistair Johnston’s return to health has afforded depth to the fullback positions. | Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

In his openness, Davies admitted a truth that has also become evident over the past year. As much as he is the best player when healthy and is the captain, the team has learned to play well without him.

Richie Laryea, who played 30 minutes against Uzbekistan in his return from injury, has been outstanding over the past 14 months at left back, while Niko Sigur and Alistair Johnston provide cover on the right side of defense.

“I’ll give them the words of encouragement that they need,” Davies added, with LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustàquio likely leading the team as captain in his absence.

“They all understand how important the World Cup is in general. There’s not much I can say to motivate them more. Them just being in the World Cup and being able to play in front of the country and for the country is motivation enough.”

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