Alvaro Arbeloa Snubs Real Madrid Legend in GOAT Conversation

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa said there is “no debate” that Thibaut Courtois is the “best goalkeeper” in the club’s history, a title typically reserved for the legendary Iker Casillas.

The Spanish boss, who spent six seasons playing with Casillas at the Bernabéu, overlooked his former teammate in favor of his current goalkeeper. With Courtois’s performance in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 still fresh in his mind, Arbeloa waxed lyrical about the Belgian shot-stopper.

“I have played with some of the best goalkeepers in the world,” the 43-year-old said in his pregame press conference on Friday. “I think not only were they among the best in the world, but they were also considered some of the best in history.

“However, what Thibaut Courtois is doing, I have not seen from anyone else. I said it the other day, and I stand by it: for me, there is no debate with any goalkeeper, and surely, we are witnessing the best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid, in my opinion.”

How Courtois’s Real Madrid Résumé Compares to Casillas

Iker Casillas is one of the greatest Real Madrid players of all time. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Arbeloa’s bold statement pits two incredible careers from two different eras against one another. Casillas is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in club history—and one of the best to ever play the game.

The former Spain international spent 16 glorious years at Real Madrid and collected 19 trophies along the way, including five La Liga titles and three Champions League titles. Casillas earned the nickname “San Iker,” which translates to “Saint Iker,” for his miraculous efforts between the posts.

The shot-stopper shined from his debut at San Mamés as an 18-year-old all the way until his last game at the Bernabéu nearly two decades later. All the while, Casillas led La Roja to World Cup glory in 2010, as well two European titles in 2008 and 2012.

There was never really much debate over the goalkeeper’s place in the pantheon of greats that have come through the Spanish capital; even Real Madrid’s website labels him the “best goalkeeper in our history.” But Courtois’s heroics have added a new layer to the G.O.A.T. conversation.

The Belgian has arguably been Los Blancos’ best and most consistent player since he joined the club ahead of the 2018–19 season. Courtois’s trophy cabinet might not be as full as Casillas’s, but he still has two Champions League titles and three La Liga titles to his name from his time with Real Madrid.

Even more impressive are the performances he put together on the road to those two Champions League triumphs. Courtois kept clean sheets in the 2022 and 2024 Champions League finals—and the former against Liverpool is still regarded as one of the best goalkeeping performances in the competition’s history.

Courtois Reflects on Masterful Performance Against Man City

Thibaut Courtois is always the man to bail out Real Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Speaking of incredible Champions League performances from Courtois, the 33-year-old put in another sensational shift between the posts against Man City on Wednesday evening. He kept a clean sheet, assisted Fede Valverde’s first goal and made four saves, headlined by his efforts from close range to deny Nico O’Reilly in the 75th minute.

Reflecting on his assist, Courtois said: “They know I am good with my feet and can reach far, and we took advantage of that. In the end, it’s easier against teams that play with a high line. In La Liga, with all due respect, teams defend more in a low block, but [against Man City] we could show it with my pass and Valverde’s goal.”

Courtois then spoke on the nervy moment when Thiago Pitarch committed a costly blunder inside his own penalty area, allowing O’Reilly to send what looked like a surefire goal the way of the goalkeeper.

“We wanted to look for the third man, so I passed it to Thiago, but we had good pressure behind. He’s a guy who likes to have the ball … In training, it happens often, not just with him, that they get tangled up and the player shoots. In the end, I was quick because I saw it could go wrong, and I saved it with my leg.”

Only time will tell if Courtois will steal Casillas’s crown as the best goalkeeper in club history, but if he leads Real Madrid to another Champions League title before his time at the Bernabéu comes to an end, his résumé might just warrant that conversation.

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