American Golden Boot Race: Which USMNT Stars Have Scored the Most Club Goals This Season?

The stars of the U.S. men’s national team are all too familiar with the back of the net.

American players across Major League Soccer have been scoring since February, given the 2026 season is now at its tail end, whereas those Americans overseas are only two months into the 2026–27 European season. Many of them have already opened their accounts, though, only adding to USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino’s selection headache for the upcoming international break.

Here, Sports Illustrated details all of the top American goal scorers of the various current club seasons, a running list that includes any player worldwide that has been rostered for the USMNT in the past 12 months and has scored at least one goal in their current club campaign. Although the MLS players have a significant head start on their teammates across the pond, it’s only a matter of time before those in Europe catch up.

Without further ado, let’s shed some light on the American Golden Boot race.

Julian Hall (14 Goals)

GIVING US THE LEAD IN THE DERBY pic.twitter.com/gD8p2QH56h — Red Bull New York (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 19, 2026

It wasn’t long ago that Folarin Balogun was the USMNT’s undisputed starting striker after an impressive World Cup showing. But with Balogun out of AS Monaco’s starting XI following a failed Premier League transfer, the path is clearing for Julian Hall to assert himself as Pochettino’s favored No. 9.

He only turned 18 years old in March, but Hall has already racked up 14 goals and four assists in 33 appearances this season for New York Red Bulls. He has relegated a Champions League veteran in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to the bench, while he continues to make history. Two years after becoming the second-youngest scorer in MLS history, Hall became the youngest player to score a hat trick in MLS, getting three past Columbus Crew back in May.

It’s no surprise that both the U.S. and Poland have set their sights on the teenage forward, with Hall making his USMNT debut in last month’s friendlies. After becoming the third player to score in each of his first three USMNT matches, all signs point to him becoming officially cap-tied during November’s Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti.

Cavan Sullivan (10 Goals)

Cavan Sullivan assists Bruno Damiani!



Sullivan sets a new record for most goal contributions in a season by a teenager with 21 (and counting)! pic.twitter.com/JOmCDuVwi0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 15, 2026

When Ryan Richter took charge on May 27, Philadelphia Union had the worst record in MLS. But after a 15-match unbeaten run, which only came to an end last weekend against New England Revolution, the Union now sit sixth in the Eastern Conference. One of the most pivotal figures in Philly’s turnaround has been Cavan Sullivan.

Two years after becoming the youngest ever to play for a major North American professional sports team, Sullivan has confirmed the early hype with a breakout 2026 season. The winger has racked up 10 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances, a record sum for an MLS teenager, and this month, he became the USMNT's youngest goalscorer after scoring in just his third cap against Mexico.

The 17-year-old is emerging as one of the best players in the whole continent. Enjoy him while you can, Philly fans. Sullivan is scheduled to join Manchester City in January 2028 after his 18th birthday.

Peyton Miller (Seven Goals)

Peyton Miller stoppage time goal!



Has the youngster won it for @NERevolution?! pic.twitter.com/FDvXJQTHzY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 20, 2026

New England Revolution haven’t played in a playoff match since 2023, and they haven’t won in the postseason since 2020. However, both droughts could be set to end this year, with the Revs currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference. A lot of the team’s newfound success can be credited to one youngster: Peyton Miller.

The 18-year-old winger has thrived for Marko Mitrović’s side, racking up seven goals and seven assists in 29 appearances. It remains to be seen whether his future is on the flanks or at the left back position, but Miller’s high-octane style and elite acceleration ensure that he has a resplendent future for club and country.

Cristian Roldan, Neil Pierre and Diego Luna (Five Goals)

Neil Pierre is on a tear! 🤯



It's the 18-year-old center back's third goal in five games for @PhilaUnion! pic.twitter.com/cM3Qub6kYY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2026

There are a few players who have scored five goals this club season, including Seattle Sounders captain Cristian Roldan and Real Salt Lake playmaker Diego Luna. Unlike Roldan, Luna was left off the World Cup roster and then was unable to return to the squad this fall after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Arguably the biggest surprise goalscorer is Neil Pierre. Having scored twice on loan at Danish side Lyngby last season, the towering 6'7" center back has scored five in 15 for the Union since the summer. He has been touted as the best center back prospect in Union history, high praise for a team that has already produced USMNT veteran defenders like Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty, and at 19 years old, he's only going to get better.

Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Justin Ellis, Joe Scally (Three Goals)

SERGIÑO DEST WITH THE BEAUTIFUL FINISH 🇺🇸



Watch the #UCL on @paramountplus 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2JYS1CszUX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 10, 2026

As opposed to the aforementioned players, who have all been playing since the start of the MLS season in February, Joe Scally’s season for Borussia Mönchengladbach only began in August. However, that hasn’t prevented him from racking up three goals and two assists from the right back position for the Bundesliga outfit.

He is joined by PSV duo Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest, LAFC's Timothy Tillman and Orlando City’s Justin Ellis, all of whom have scored three goals thus far in their club seasons.

19-year-old Ellis is a particularly exciting prospect for Pochettino. While Uruguay coach Diego Forlán personally tried to convince him to play for La Celeste, it seems that the teenager’s heart is set on the USMNT. The Stars and Stripes suit him too, scoring in two of his first three caps.

Honorable Mentions

American Aidan Morris gets @Boro off to a flying start! 🙌🇺🇸



Watch the EFL Championship on @paramountplus📺 pic.twitter.com/3IkwCs7ZWq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 23, 2026

It wasn’t long ago that Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter were making TikToks dancing to Taylor Swift songs, but now, the former Columbus Crew teammates are reunited in Middlesbrough’s midfield. They’ve scored two goals apiece for the Teessiders, while compatriot Max Arfsten has also added one.

Gio Reyna has enjoyed a revival in form since making the move to Strasbourg, and he, like Christian Pulisic for AC Milan, has already scored twice this season. There’s also Alex Freeman, who scored his first goal in European soccer last weekend for Villarreal, as well as Marseille’s Tim Weah and Juventus’ Weston McKennie, who scored their first goals of the new season last weekend.

Last but not least, Chris Richards, Brooklyn Raines, Auston Trusty and Tanner Tessmann have one goal apiece this season, as do James Sands, Malik Tillman, Brenden Aaronson, Adri Mehmeti, Cole Campbell and Alex Zendejas.

American Golden Boot Race

USMNT Player Club Goal Tally Julian Hall New York Red Bull 14 Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 10 Peyton Miller New England Revolution 7 Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders 5 Neil Pierre Philadelphia Union 5 Diego Luna Real Salt Lake 5 Sergiño Dest PSV Eindhoven 3 Ricardo Pepi PSV Eindhoven 3 Justin Ellis Orlando City 3 Joe Scally Borussia Mönchengladbach 3 Aidan Morris Middlesbrough 2 Sebastian Berhalter Middlesbrough 2 Gio Reyna Strasbourg 2 Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2 Max Arfsten Middlesbrough 1 Alex Freeman Villarreal 1 Tim Weah Marseille 1 Weston McKennie Juventus 1 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 1 Brooklyn Raines New England Revolution 1 Auston Trusty Celtic 1 Tanner Tessmann Lyon 1 James Sands New York City FC 1 Malik Tillman Bayer Leverkusen 1 Brenden Aaronson Leeds 1 Adri Mehmeti New York Red Bull 1 Cole Campbell SV Elversberg 1 Alex Zendejas Club América 1